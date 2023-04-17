 Skip to main content
Bill would allow expanded retail sale of canned mixed drinks; distribution issue remains

A bill in the Alabama Senate would allow licensed grocery and convenience stores to sell pre-made, mixed adult beverages, but bill sponsors say there’s still “the sticky issue” of who will be able to distribute the drinks around the state.

Senate Bill 194 defines “mixed spirit beverages” as a “single-serve beverage containing liquor, packaged in a can or a container approved by the board no larger than 16 ounces, and which contains no more than 12.5 percent alcohol by volume.”