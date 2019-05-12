Alabama may soon join 47 other states by adopting laws regarding the sale of electronic nicotine products.
The state House of Representatives voted 101-0 last month to include alternative nicotine products, such as electronic cigarettes and vaping devices, in laws regulating tobacco sales. While current state laws do prohibit the sale of tobacco to people under the age of 19, there are no laws specifically regulating the electronic products.
Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, co-sponsor of the bill, said the need for this law was brought to her attention when a superintendent confiscated a Juul, a type of electronic cigarette, from a first-grader during school hours.
“When you have someone as young as a first-grader being exposed to that and you don’t know what the chemical effect is going to be in the future, that’s really dangerous to our children,” Drummond said.
If passed, the bill would prohibit billboard advertisements and stores selling electronic nicotine products from being within 1,000 feet of a school, church, or other “youth-oriented” space, and it would prohibit advertisements that suggest electronic products as healthy alternatives to traditional cigarettes. The bill would also require each store that sells electronic nicotine products to obtain a valid permit, similar to stores that sell alcohol.
Legislative records show Drummond’s bill set for debate on the Senate floor as early as next week.
Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, believes that tobacco companies take advantage of children by marketing electronic cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.
“They present them in a way and make claims about health or health benefits that just aren’t true. Medical professionals can educate people, but sometimes you do need legislature to address those bad apples,” Harris said.
Many electronic cigarette companies have made statements in favor of preventing youth from using alternative nicotine products, but Harris says there are companies who continue to “directly market to children” through the production of fruity flavors and sleek packaging.
According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, one in five high school students and one in 20 middle school students currently use electronic cigarettes. Despite a slight decline in use from 2015 to 2017, current CDC studies show that electronic cigarette use in high school students increased 78 percent from 2017 to 2018.
Dr. Alan Blum, the Director at the Center for the Study of Tobacco and Society at the University of Alabama, supports the bill, but concerned about its efficacy.
“They may have good intentions, but I don’t know if they’re really going to make any difference,” Blum said. “Kids have their way of getting older people to get these things for them, as they do with alcohol.”
Blum believes that the only way to reduce the use of nicotine products is to remove them from the marketplace permanently.
Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, a supporter of raising the tobacco-usage age to 21, believes that electronic cigarette use might be a good aid for current adult smokers trying to stop smoking, but not for anyone else.
“Nobody under 14 years old needs help to quit smoking. They need to be stopped from smoking,” Pringle said.
Eric Link, the owner of Arc Angel Vape Shop in Jacksonville, and his store manager, Wanda Mobley, agree with Rep. Pringle about keeping nicotine products out of the hands of minors.
“Not only is it not worth losing a business license, but it’s not worth getting them hooked on it in the first place,” Mobley said.
In response to stricter regulations on the sales of electronic nicotine products, Link stated his shop will follow all laws without hesitation. It does not sell electronic cigarettes because the levels of nicotine does not vary as it does in vape juices; with the latter product, smokers can wean themselves off nicotine permanently by progressively lowering the level of nicotine in the juices until they have reached juice with no nicotine.
“We believe in our mission here,” Link said. “We want to help people who have been smoking for 40 or 50 years to put down the cigarettes.”
To encourage smokers to begin the transition to quitting smoking, Link’s shop offers discounts on vaping devices to smokers who turn in their cigarettes. While smokers are in the building, Link and Mobley do their best to educate them on the effects of smoking, regardless of the method being used.
“If you’re inhaling something into your lungs or body, air is the only thing I recommend, but if you are looking for an alternative to a cigarette, vaping is the best alternative,” Mobley said.