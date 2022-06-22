Biden to ask for gas tax holiday as state prices drop

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Alabama has dropped almost seven cents during the past week and has ranked the state as having one of the ten lowest gas rates in the nation.
AAA is reporting the national average has dropped to $4.995, as the average Alabama price is $4.560 as of Wednesday morning.
“The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.”
That price could fall another 18.9 cents, at least through September, as President Joe Biden is expected Wednesday afternoon to propose a “gas tax holiday” which would temporarily remove the federal gas tax.
That proposal would require congressional approval.
Biden was expected to ask states and local governments to also suspend their gas taxes temporarily. Alabama’s current gas tax is 28 cents per gallon.
AAA reports the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Georgia ($4.46), Mississippi ($4.47), Arkansas ($4.50), Louisiana ($4.51), South Carolina ($4.52), Alabama ($4.57), Tennessee ($4.58), North Carolina ($4.60), Oklahoma ($4.62) and Texas ($4.63).
Calhoun County’s average price now stands at $4.52 — a ten cent drop from the record high of $4.61 recorded on June 11.
Cleburne County shows an average of $4.57, St. Clair County stands at $4.55, and Talladega County is recording $4.56.