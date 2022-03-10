‘Better but cautious’ economy topic of Economic Forum

JACKSONVILLE — Some of Calhoun County’s major business and financial leaders gathered Wednesday morning at Jacksonville State University to participate in an economic forum co-sponsored by JSU and the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Mark Hearn, professor and interim head of JSU’s Department of Management and Marketing,College of Business and Industry, led the discussion with a presentation of current state, national and local facts and figures along with the results of a survey of chamber members.
“When it comes to the state, there are some issues especially with inflation,” Hearn said. “But, it’s generally positive.”
Some of the numbers:
— The state’s labor force decreased by 30,789 persons over 2021 and the unemployment rate was down to 3.1 percent.
— Alabama received a record-high $13.97 billion in state tax revenues and experienced a 10.52 percent increase in homes sold.
— According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was drastically cut, from 7.5 percent in 2020 to 3.9 percent last year.
— Tax collections for Calhoun County have risen from $20.2 million in 2017 to $25.28 in 2021.
The county’s three major cities also saw increased tax revenue over the last year:
— The city of Anniston saw a rise from $24.9 million in tax collections in 2020 to $28.2 million in 2021.
— Oxford’s tax revenue went from $36.4 million in 2020 to $42.3 last year.
— Jacksonville saw tax revenue increase from $9.3 million in 2020 to $10.2 million in 2021.
Also, the county’s tourism industry boasted big numbers as lodging tax collections rose 32.57 percent from last year and the housing market showed an 8.32 percent increase in homes sold.
Hearn said the recent survey of the local chamber membership shows “they think things are getting better, but they are feeling cautious and concerned.”
“Looking back to last year, they aren’t as positive as they were,” Hearn said.
However, 43 percent of the membership voted for the “better” category, 14 percent chose “much better,” and 28 percent said the year would be “about the same.”
The survey showed 55 percent of the businesses believed their employment outlook would remain the same and 51 percent believed there would need to be a slight increase in compensation.