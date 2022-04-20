Ben Kennedy speaks on diversity, competition in NASCAR

Ben Kennedy is only 30, but he's already one of the most powerful people in NASCAR.
In his position as senior vice president of strategy and innovation, he's one of the most important faces in the organization. Among his responsibilities, he’s the one who has been in charge of making out the Cup Series schedule the past two years.
Even at his age, he's got a strong background in the sport. He is a former driver, having been a regular on the Truck Series in 2014-16 and the Xfinity Series in 2017. He got a Truck Series win in 2016 and a combined 11 top-five finishes in his driving career.
You could say he was born into the sport. His great-grandfather is Bill France Sr., who built Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Superspeedway. His mother is NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. Grandfather Bill France Jr. was chief executive officer of NASCAR during 1972-2000. Uncle Brian France was chief executive officer of NASCAR during 2003-18, and Ben's great-uncle, Jim France, is the current CEO of the organization.
Now Ben is rising through the ranks.
He recently took time with The Anniston Star to discuss issues surrounding the sport.
Question: Could you discuss NASCAR’s commitment to Talladega? The track has carved a niche as the fastest track in NASCAR, but there could always be changes in the future. What are your thoughts?
Answer: It's an incredibly important track to our scheduling. Think about the iconic facilities that we have — Daytona, Bristol, Charlotte. There's only a handful of them, and Talladega is certainly one of them. It's been a staple because of its history and long lineage, being the market, but it's also put on some fantastic racing for our fans.
Between Daytona, Talladega and now Atlanta are our superspeedway races. From a fan perspective, (Talladega) always puts on a great show and certainly never disappoints. It's always been really important from that perspective, even the work that the team has done at Talladega with the Garage Experience. Whether it's someone who's been going to the track 20 or 30 years or a first-time fan, what a great experience to get up close and personal with their favorite teams and favorite car. It's been really good value added to the track.
Always been an important track on the schedule, and I can't wait to get up there this weekend.
Q: NASCAR has a new wave of younger drivers coming in and fighting to be known. What are your feelings on the passing of the torch to so many young drivers these days?
A: It's really incredible to see, and it's important for the future of our sport. A lot of these up-and-coming drivers, it's amazing the background they come from. Some come from short-track racing, some of them come from dirt racing, some of them come from iRacing nowadays. They're coming through the ranks quicker than we've probably ever seen before, and they're getting to Victory Lane, too.
I think this year is a good example: Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman and Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain, and a handful of first-time winners. It's neat to see them not only compete in the big leagues but going up against the veterans like Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick and going out there and being competitive and winning some races.
There's so much talent when you think of the next generation of Cup drivers. They're as competitive as you've ever seen before, and they have great personalities and great stories to tell.
Q: Could you discuss the commitment of NASCAR to diversity, especially with under-represented people behind the wheel? That's an issue that every sports league faces.
A: It's an incredibly important initiative, and it has been for a long time, in particular since June of 2020 at Talladega and the noose that was found in his garage stall. Ever since then, we've made some pretty bold statements, and it's been important for us as we make those statements that we're backing them up with action.
Brandon Thompson, our head of Diversity and Inclusion (appointed to the newly created position in June 2020), has a handful of initiatives that he's brought on his plate, whether it's engaging RISE (a nonprofit focused on eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations) and engaging the Trevor Project (which is focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth). There's so many important initiatives that NASCAR has put together a number of different hierarchies to oversee training. The list goes on and on of the accomplishments they've made throughout the industry.
I know there's still a lot of work to be done, but I'm confident we've got great people around us. I would say from a Diversity and Inclusion perspective, it goes much further and broader than that. We've put a program together called "the Drive for Diversity program" back in 2004 for female and diverse athletes who are up and coming in the motorsports world to have an opportunity to prove themselves through a Combine, and then go to a team called Rev Racing and compete. It's been a really neat program, and we’ve seen some really successful drivers come through it: Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson. A handful of our drivers in the Cup Series today started going through that Drive for Diversity program.
It's certainly a high priority for us as we move forward to continue to engage a space and do it thoughtfully. As fans come out to races, no matter your background, you should feel welcome and included and feel like you're part of the event.
Q: We're seeing smaller fields for the Cup Series. In the past, it was regularly 39 or 40. Now it's been 36 or 37 cars for seven of the nine Cup races so far. Is that because of costs to teams, and is the slightly smaller fields a concern to NASCAR?
A: No, I don't think so. For a period of time, we were somewhere in the 36 to 40 range. I'd say over this past year or so, with new team owners coming in, there are a lot of new team owners coming in. I'd say part of that is the Next Gen car, both from a relevance perspective and a racing perspective and the sustainability of the future team business model, I think it's drawn a lot of interest for new team owners to come in the sport.
I can't tell you the number of calls I get per month from people asking, “Hey, what does it look like to be a team owner in the future.” I would say the demand on team ownership is higher than it's ever been before. I think there's a little bit of lagging effect as we go through these changes, but we should have full fields as we move forward from race to race.
Q: In the heat of the moment, Kevin Harvick advocated recently for shorter races. That would be a big change. Would length of race be something NASCAR would discuss or be open to discussing?
A: I think it's something we've been taking a look at and will continue to do so. Take Martinsville as an example. Typically, that race is 500 laps, and we shortened it down to 400 laps this year, which I think is a good step in the right direction. I think it's going to be something we'll continue to explore across our different series. It's important for the fans who coming to an event to be able to get the value of a three- or four-hour race, and for those tuning in on TV, I think that longer form content is important to them, but at the same time, in today's world, content continues to get shorter. It's important for us to cater to both audiences. It's important for us to have 500- and 600-mile races here and there, but if there's opportunities for us to explore different formats or have a shorter race like we did at Martinsville, I think we'll continue to take a look at it. The short-form, bite-size content seems to be becoming more mainstream.