Beauty consultant’s new book promotes her natural products

Tammy Doering displays her new book about beauty and health. The book is the culmination of her 25 years of consulting work and traveling to promote the beauty products she makes in her Anniston laboratory. From 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. May 6, Doering will sign her books from a booth at the Women with a Purpose event at the Oxford Civic Center. Her books are available on amazon or at her store at 21 East 17th Street.
A new book by Anniston resident Tommy Doering is the result of her 25-year career in the field of health and beauty as a spa owner and consultant.
“Age Beautifully: The Ultimate Women’s Guide to Glowing Skin, a Healthy Body & Sustainable Energy,” claims to help reverse hair loss, not only in women, but also in men and even people’s pets. Doering has developed natural products that she promotes and says helps overcome skin and nail problems. Also, Doering’s book, which especially targets women over age 40, promotes exercise and healthy eating.
Self-published by Aligning Purpose Publishing in Seattle, Wash., the book has been in mind for years, Doering said, but she spent about nine months last year writing it. It’s available on www.amazon.com for $24.95, on Kindle for the next couple weeks for 99 cents and at Totally Pamper Me and AvivSpa, both located at 17th Street behind the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Through the years, as Doering has traveled throughout the country, she has shown women how to use the products she creates at her lab in Anniston, which will soon move into a larger space at 217 South Noble Street.
In addition to managing her two businesses, Doering teaches exercise classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday at the Noble Street location. Each class costs $20 a month, and she streams them on a private Facebook group called Better Body.
Even as a young child, Doering said she was teased in school and even bullied as a teenager because of her skin rashes from psoriasis. When she became an adult, her problems grew worse when she also developed fibromyalgia. Doctors diagnosed the disorder when she was 34 years old, a time when she said she felt helpless and depressed.
“By the time I reached the lowest point, my husband Jim and I had started the dial-up Internet, and I could do research. I learned about the healing properties of the Dead Sea,” Doering said. “My daughter Jessica was a toddler, and I could not be a good mom because I was too weak and sick.”
Doering, a devout Christian, said she prayed for guidance from God and read her Bible. When she read Ezekiel 47:12, she realized God’s Word had given her the answer. The scripture states that God provides fruit and leaves for sustenance.
In addition to using the Dead Sea products, she began experimenting with several herbs, such as chamomile, olive plants, lavender, green tea and about nine others. Currently, she creates creams and scrubs from plants with the Dead Sea ingredients she purchases from a company in the nation of Jordan.
In 2008, she traveled to the Dead Sea, sat in its muds and floated in the salt waters. She said she discovered firsthand how her skin problems improved. She became more motivated than ever to continue promoting the products that she said has no harmful chemicals.
The book’s chapters on the Dead Sea relate her personal experiences.
“Through years of trial and error, I have learned what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to using Dead Sea minerals for personal health issues,” she writes.
Doering wrote the book in three sections called Glowing Skin, A Healthy Body, and Sustainable Energy. In each, she further breaks into chapters that address a variety of disorders and how her products may help each, such as the chapter called Overcoming Fibromyalgia & Chronic Fatigue.
“I began using the Dead Sea mud to target specific areas of pain. I had my husband apply it to my back, and I put it on my arms, knees, neck and shoulders. I placed a beach towel over my leather recliner and would sit on the edge of the chair while reading to allow the mud to dry. … I got the idea to soak the mud off in my bathtub, adding two pounds of Dead Sea Semi-dry bath salts.”
Doering claims the regimen, which also used her oils, helped her overcome, in time, sleep problems, body aches and fatigue.
Bernadette Hays of Anniston said the word that comes to her when speaking about Doering is “inspirational.”
“I’ve been her customer for about four to five months,” she said, “and she’s helped me with my nails peeling and separating. She has helped me use CBD oil for pain issues, and I’m still trying out things in this new journey with her.”
Jim and Doering own Network Technology, a company that creates networks and provides monitoring and security services for companies.
Jim has assisted his wife in creating the website www.AvivSpa.com and www.totallypamperme.com. She is on Facebook and Instagram and plans to write a blog soon with skills she learned when writing a column for The Oxford Independent. She has online information, tutorials and training, and she conducts Zoom calls and group sessions there. She is available to speak at events. Call 256-236-4447.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 6, Doering will have a booth at the Women with a Purpose event at the Oxford Civic Center. She will sell her book and promote her products.