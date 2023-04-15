 Skip to main content
Beauty consultant’s new book promotes her natural products

A new book by Anniston resident Tommy Doering is the result of her 25-year career in the field of health and beauty as a spa owner and consultant.

“Age Beautifully: The Ultimate Women’s Guide to Glowing Skin, a Healthy Body & Sustainable Energy,” claims to help reverse hair loss, not only in women, but also in men and even people’s pets. Doering has developed natural products that she promotes and says helps overcome skin and nail problems. Also, Doering’s book, which especially targets women over age 40, promotes exercise and healthy eating.

Tammy Doering displays her new book about beauty and health. The book is the culmination of her 25 years of consulting work and traveling to promote the beauty products she makes in her Anniston laboratory. From 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. May 6, Doering will sign her books from a booth at the Women with a Purpose event at the Oxford Civic Center. Her books are available on amazon or at her store at 21 East 17th Street.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 