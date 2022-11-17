 Skip to main content
Bear & Son Cutlery’s 26th annual sale draws longtime, far-away customers

Jerry Jones stands at tables of carbon steel knives that typically holds a sharp edge longer than other metal at the 26th annual knife sale at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville on Thursday. The sale will continue through Sunday.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Bear & Son Cutlery is a man magnet once a year, during its annual sale of bladed products. At any given moment during the sale Thursday, only about four were women of the 100 people moving up and down the tables full of all kinds of knives.

“I came with my husband,” said Denise Brown of Alexandria.

Ken Griffey, president and owner of Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville, holds up a large knife at the company's 26th annual knife sale at  on Thursday. The sale will continue through Sunday.