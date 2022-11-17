Bear & Son Cutlery’s 26th annual sale draws longtime, far-away customers

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jerry Jones stands at tables of carbon steel knives that typically holds a sharp edge longer than other metal at the 26th annual knife sale at Bear & Son Cutlery in Jacksonville on Thursday. The sale will continue through Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE — Bear & Son Cutlery is a man magnet once a year, during its annual sale of bladed products. At any given moment during the sale Thursday, only about four were women of the 100 people moving up and down the tables full of all kinds of knives.
“I came with my husband,” said Denise Brown of Alexandria.
As she pointed to her husband, Ed, she told a story.
“I have a son who lives in West Palm Beach,” she said. “He does landscaping for new businesses, and he wears out his new pocket knife every year.”
Like good parents, they seemed glad to be buying a gift their son will love.
Amid some noise coming from a machine or two located behind an area draped with plastic, music played loudly over the voices of the shoppers. Those standing in line in the salesroom didn’t seem to notice the sounds but talked among themselves.
“I want to give some knives as Christmas gifts and have some for myself,” said Chris Fuller, who had driven about an hour away from his home in Ider.
Fuller didn’t come alone. This year, for the first time he brought along a cousin, Jim Patton of Higdon, which is about two hours away from Jacksonville. When asked why he made the trip, Patton said he is a pocketknife collector and owns about 120 knives.
Ken Griffey, owner of Bear & Son Cutlery, stood behind a table and chatted with customers, many of whom he said had become friends throughout the company’s 31 years in business.
“We’ve had people come from all over: Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and even Arizona,” he said. “Three are coming in from California, and they are probably landing in Birmingham about now.”
Griffey said six customers were headed to the sale from Texas, and he explained their reasons for coming.
“The knives are 80 percent off retail for the manufacturing overruns and the blems,” he said. (Blems are knives made with a slight blemish.) “Our first-quality knives are 40 percent off.”
Also available at the sale are knife sheaths, ball caps and T-shirts.
Griffey said having the annual sale also gives the company an opportunity to show off their new equipment. As shoppers enter the building through the side door, they are first routed with yellow roping through the manufacturing rooms filled with a haze of maybe wood dust. Employees, several of whom are women, were engaged in their work making knives of all kinds: butcher knives, folding knives, filet knives, buck knives and even doctors’ knives made for cutting pills, someone said.
The knives ranged in size from about 1½ inches to knives having a blade of about nine inches long.
The handles of the knives are made in all colors and many different kinds of raw materials: bone, stag, laminated wood, walnut wood, rosewood and one called cocobolo wood from Brazil.
At the sale, customers can also see the company’s newest patterns and products.
Several customers were looking at the knives with a Damascus blade, which is made of layers of steel that are hammer-welded, according to an employee who would only say his name is Jim.
The sale started Thursday and continues through Sunday afternoon. The times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The address is 1111 Bear Boulevard in Jacksonville.