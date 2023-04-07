 Skip to main content
Barreto to debut new original music with Atlanta Pops April 14 at OPAC

Julio Barreto

Oxford Performing Arts Center Director of Music Education Julio Barreto with some of the instruments he will use during the world premiere performances of his new Latin-themed compositions with the Atlanta Pops.

 Courtesy of CJ Foster/OPAC

OXFORD — The Atlanta Pops’ “Fiesta Orquesta” concert on April 14 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center will be an emotional one for its pianist who is usually hidden at the back of the orchestral stage.

For this performance, Julio Barreto will be out front with piano and some other instruments that helped fuel his passion for music and mirrors memories of his native land.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.