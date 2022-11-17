Bargain Bins popularity on the rise

The early bird gets the worm — or in this case, the better merchandise.
Most Friday mornings, early shoppers form lines that wrap the building at the corner of Coleman and Greenbrier Dear roads.
Established in 2020, the Anniston store known as Bargain Bins is gaining popularity as patrons seek new merchandise for a fraction of their normal retail price. Set out on shelves or stacked randomly in large trays arranged around the sales floor, the merchandise represents overstock from mainstream retail sources such as Amazon or Target.
“We’re Black Friday every Friday,” general manager Doug Henderson said. “Everybody gets pumped up for the day after Thanksgiving every year, but give me one other type of retail business that has a hundred plus people lined up every Friday.”
Bargain Bins is part of a family-owned operation that employs nearly 100 and is growing, according to Henderson. His brother, Keith Henderson, owns the Anniston store.
The Henderson family went into the liquidation business in October of 2018. In October of 2019, the Hendersons went into the ‘bin’ business, opening the location in Anniston in August of 2020. Several others have popped up around the state, with a few in Georgia and more on the way.
Julian Swiney, an Eastaboga man who counts himself as a frequent Bargain Bins shopper, visits the local LLC in Anniston as often as he can, once spending $380 in one trip.
“I purchased a lot of diapers ($7 a Box) Pampers and Huggies, plus a good bit of K-pod coffee. For the past couple years I’ve purchased all my family's Christmas items. $7 for each item is a deal,” Swiney said.
The pricing pattern is unusual for a retail-level store. On Fridays, the new merchandise is set out, with everything costing $8. On successive days, as the stock decreases compared to the day before, the price goes down a dollar each day; on the final day, Wednesday, whatever’s left can be had for 50 cents per item.
The store closes on Thursdays to restock, and the process is repeated.
So what can the shopper find? Cat food, pillows, clothing, shoes, disco balls — the items inside the bins might feel random. However Dr. Benjamin Boozer, Professor of Finance at Jacksonville State University, explains why.
Boozer said these stores’ existence can largely be explained by a “cause-and-effect relationship that found its origin in COVID and subsequent stimulus support.”
“Demand for discretionary items that consumers were buying in 2020 and 2021 slowed as the fewer stimulus dollars were available, but many firms continued to allocate resources and production to chasing this demand that eventually became phantom,” Boozer said.
The result, he said, was “a higher inventory level of these items at a time when increasing economic uncertainty and higher price levels have put a further drag on selling these items,” he continued.
Yet it’s sometimes hard for retailers to guess when the demand will slacken, Boozer explained. Pandemic supply chain issues caused firms to stock shelves further in advance than necessary. In addition to this, buyer returns for purchases “further exacerbated the problem of unsold inventory,” he said.
This is where stores like Bargain Bins come in. Liquidators contract with major chains to move unsold products to mitigate loss.
“Since the liquidators are making these arrangements with retailers across all industries there will naturally be variations in the types of ‘random’ items that are available,” Boozer said.
Patrons browse at their own pace, of course, picking through the free-standing trays carefully, sometimes trying to get at a smaller item they spy under several larger ones.
“Those who shop Bargain Bins regularly wear gloves and we all know you must be careful but it's that way at all shopping retail,” Swiney said.
Liquidation stores such as Bargain Bins and Dirt Cheap in Anniston contribute to the overall tax base of the city as well, according to the city’s Director of Finance Julie Borrelli.
“We’re happy to have them,” Borrelli said. “It takes all types of businesses to be able to raise revenue that you need for a city to run efficiently.”
From a customer standpoint, it’s all about the thrill of the hunt. Someone shopping at Dollar Tree, for example, knows what to expect from the quality of products offered, Boozer said. However, in stores like Bargain Bins, the customer can find items with a perceived value greater than what they wind up paying.
“Customers know this and can acquire those items for personal use, to give as gifts, to trade, or to resell in various shops or yard sales/estate sales,” Boozer said.
There’s also an additional intrigue customers get that comes from not knowing what they are going to find, Boozer said.
Asked if he would recommend the store to others, Swiney said, “The ‘selfish’ answer is I’d prefer others NOT shop at Bargain Bin. [It] gives me a better opportunity to find those surprises and special gifts.”