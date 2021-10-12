Bank acquisition brings new signage to Commerce Towers

One of Anniston’s tallest buildings, Commerce Towers, was getting a new tenant Tuesday morning as workers hoisted up large PNC Bank signs and affixed them to the top of the building.
BBVA, the previous bank in Commerce Towers, and its branches across the state were recently acquired by PNC Financial Services Group. According to a press release Tuesday, PNC has completed the conversion of 2.6 million customers, 9,000 employees and nearly 600 branches across seven states from BBVA USA to PNC Bank.
BBVA branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico reopened October 12 as PNC Bank locations.
On Tuesday, bank employees at the Anniston branch at 801 Noble St. were seen helping customers with their banking needs at the teller windows and at various cubicles in the lobby which occupy the bottom floor of the building.
Due to the merger PNC now has a “coast-to-coast” franchise and a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the U.S., providing a network of approximately 2,700 branch locations and 19,000 ATMs.
According to Asia Rambo, PNC vice president of regional media relations, PNC now has 114 branches in Alabama.
The lineage of PNC at 8th and Noble can be traced back to 1990, when Central Bank was one of the original tenants in the brand-new Williamson Commerce Center, the original name of Commerce Towers. In 1978 Central Bank had pioneered new services in Alabama including the first ATM and debit card in Alabama.
Central Bank became Compass Bank in 1993, and in 2007 Compass Bank — which was located at the Commerce Towers — was acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), the second-largest bank in Spain.
William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and CEO, said in the Tuesday press release that PNC has been looking forward to the completion of the merger to introduce PNC as a strong national competitor.
“To have achieved this milestone in less than a year is noteworthy and is thanks to the tireless collaboration between PNC and BBVA,” Demchak said.