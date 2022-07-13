Back-to-school savings, courtesy of the state treasury

Alabama will hold its 17th annual sales tax holiday this weekend, a chance for family shoppers to buy certain school supplies, computers and clothing without having to pay local and state sales tax. In general, that represents a savings of as much as 10 percent.
The sales tax weekend will begin on Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 17, at midnight.
Jacksonville, Anniston, Oxford, Calhoun County, Talladega city and county, Munford, Cleburne County, Heflin and Ranburne will also waive local sales tax during the sales tax holiday.
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, the following items are exempt from sales tax:
Clothing items $100 or less, per article of clothing, include:
— Belts
— Boots
— Caps
— Coats
— Diapers
— Dresses
— Gloves
— Gym Suits
— Hats
— Hosiery
— Jackets
— Jeans
— Neckties
— Pajamas
— Pants
— Raincoats
— Robes
— Sandals
— Scarves
— School Uniforms
— Shirts
— Shoes
— Shorts
— Socks
— Sneakers
— Underwear
Computers
Computers with a sale price of $750 or less will be exempt from sales tax. A computer may include a laptop, desktop or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit (CPU), and devices such as a display monitor, keyboard, mouse and speakers sold as a computer package. Computer parts and devices not sold as part of a package with the CPU, will not qualify for the exemption.
Computer supplies included in the sales tax holiday include:
— Computer storage media; diskettes, compact disks
— Handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones
— Personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones
— Computer printers
— Printer supplies for computers (printer paper, printer ink)
School supplies with a sale price of $50 or less per item:
— Binders
— Blackboard chalk
— Book bags
— Calculators
— Cellophane tape
— Compasses
— Composition books
— Crayons
— Erasers
— Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic & manila)
— Glue, paste, and paste sticks
— Highlighters
— Index cards
— Index card boxes
— Legal pads
— Lunch boxes
— Markers
— Notebooks
— Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)
— Pencil boxes & other school supply Boxes
— Pencil sharpeners
— Pencils
— Pens
— Protractors
— Rulers
— Scissors
— Writing tablets
School art supplies
— Clay and glazes
— Paints (acrylic, tempora and oil)
— Paintbrushes for artwork
— Sketch and drawing pads
— Watercolors
School instructional material
— Reference maps and globes
— Required textbooks on official school book list with a sales price of more than $30 and less than $50
— Books with a sale price of $30 or less per book. The Alabama Department of Revenue defines a book as a set of printed sheets bound together and published in a volume with an ISBN number.
For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Revenue from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., CST Monday through Friday 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531.