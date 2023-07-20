Babies and young children learn to save themselves from drowning

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Tonya Large has loved swimming since she took lessons as a child. Later, she was on a swim team and now teaches children how to rescue themselves in case they fall into water. Large offers free swim lessons to the children of first responders.
One-year-old Mary Carson Beard floats inches away from her mother, Mary Beth Beard, and her teacher, Tonya Large. Mary Carson is making progress toward knowing how to rescue herself in case she falls into water.
The first time Tonya Large, 46, saw an infant placed face-first in a swimming pool and turned loose, she was ready to jump in and rescue the child. Large, a lifeguard of 20 years, could hardly believe the baby floated in the water until it needed a breath and turned over on its back to breathe.
Then, she learned about Infant Swimming Resource (ISR), a method of teaching children ages six months to six years how to save themselves if they fall into water. Since then, Large has become an instructor of ISR and has taught hundreds of young children, one-on-one, what to do if they fall into water.
The method also teaches children, especially when they are a little older, how to use their arms to move toward the edge of a pool.
Large has taught more advanced students how to swim, but for now she is now focusing on teaching ISR at her home’s pool in Golden Springs because so many children are at risk of drowning.
According to research at the Stanford Medicine Children’s Health in San Francisco, a leading health care system, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages one to four. Large and other proponents of the ISR method hope to change that statistic.
Currently, Large has 16 students she teaches Monday through Friday, and hopes to continue the lessons through October if the weather stays warm. ISR requires that teaching does not take place in water under 78 degrees.
The students in Large’s class Monday were from one year old to age six. The infants were dressed in swimsuits, but some of the older children dressed in winter or summer clothing before jumping in. Each student gains the experience of wearing heavy or light clothing because ISR teaches that children, who often fall into water while wearing shoes and clothes, must learn to manage both.
Casey and Sam Timmons enrolled their son Everette, 6, as soon as they learned about the rescue-swim class.
“I signed him up,” Casey said. “The closest ones I could find were in Birmingham.”
Five-year-old A. J. Minton takes daily lessons. His mother, Jenny, said she also met Large and enrolled her son. The only other teachers she could find for young children, besides Birmingham, were in Huntsville.
Large, who has taught lifeguards throughout the county, may teach swimming lessons again at the YMCA. For now, though, she is focusing on ISR.
“I loved being a lifeguard,” Large said, “and teaching is second nature.”
Those wishing to learn more about Infant Swimming Resourcing should visit infantswim.com or call Large at 629-207-8032. The Facebook page is ISR Alabama.