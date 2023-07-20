 Skip to main content
Babies and young children learn to save themselves from drowning

Swimming method focuses on ages six months to six years

Tonya Large ISR swimming

Tonya Large has loved swimming since she took lessons as a child. Later, she was on a swim team and now teaches children how to rescue themselves in case they fall into water. Large offers free swim lessons to the children of first responders.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

The first time Tonya Large, 46, saw an infant placed face-first in a swimming pool and turned loose, she was ready to jump in and rescue the child. Large, a lifeguard of 20 years, could hardly believe the baby floated in the water until it needed a breath and turned over on its back to breathe.

Then, she learned about Infant Swimming Resource (ISR), a method of teaching children ages six months to six years how to save themselves if they fall into water. Since then, Large has become an instructor of ISR and has taught hundreds of young children, one-on-one, what to do if they fall into water.

Tonya Large ISR swimming Ellis Beard

Four-year-old Ellis Beard has learned to jump into water, float and swim toward the edge of a pool.
Tonya Large ISR swimming coat and shoes

Tonya Large allows one of her young students to float while wearing a coat and shoes. The child is Lilly Foster, age four.
Tonya Large ISR swimming Adalyn Feazel

Adalyn Feazell, 16 months, learns to flip onto her back when she needs to breathe. Also, she has learned to jump into the water, emerge and then float.
Tonya Large ISR swimming Mary Carson Beard

One-year-old Mary Carson Beard floats inches away from her mother, Mary Beth Beard, and her teacher, Tonya Large. Mary Carson is making progress toward knowing how to rescue herself in case she falls into water.

