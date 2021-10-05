Atlanta company to open brand-name sweet-treat combo at Oxford intersection

A representative for the Atlanta West Coffee Holdings said the new Dunkin Donuts / Baskin-Robbins at 700 S. Quintard Ave., Oxford, should be open on Thursday, Oct. 16. New signs are being erected this week.
The representative, who preferred not to give his name, said more locations are planned.
“We are working on a Dunkin Donuts in Anniston and possibly in Jacksonville,” he said, “but these projects are in the early stages.”
“We are extremely excited to be a part of the community,” he said, “and we look forward to serving our guests for years and having years of successful service to the community in Calhoun County.”
The holding company’s representative said having a combined Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins store works as a complement for families.
“The coffee shop serves mostly individuals during mornings and weekends,” he said, “and serves mostly families in the afternoons, evenings and on weekends. Going out for ice cream is an outing, a great experience.”
The store is in the space formerly occupied by Hardees in Quintard Mall’s parking lot.