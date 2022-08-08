 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet expanding to Oxford, will create nearly 400 jobs over 5 years

Wellborn Cabinet
Social media

Ashland-based Wellborn Cabinet, Inc., plans to invest in a $17 million expansion project that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years, according to a release by the city of Oxford.

Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.