As economy shows signs of recovery, local industries are looking for workers at an Oxford job fair next week

Precision Materials held on to all of its employees through the lean months of the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of the cost, and now looks to expand its workforce at an industrial job fair in Oxford on Wednesday.
The North Carolina-based company — which works with lumber for client companies, fabricates and assembles furniture and performs a slew of other industrial tasks — owns an almost 2-year-old Ohatchee plant that employs around 25 people, with three other plants in its home state. When the pandemic took hold in earnest in the spring, company owner Scott McHugh paid from his personal funds to keep his employees at work, he said by phone Thursday, even as business dropped by 70 percent in April.
Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.
“It was to send a message to our people that we’re in this thing together, and we’re going to keep you employed; you don’t have to worry about a paycheck,” McHugh said, noting that there were practical benefits, as well. “It’s extremely costly for us to hire and retrain people; that skilled labor — meaning people who are skilled at doing the things we need to do — there’s a cost to that.”
McHugh’s company is among many that may be helping to reverse the sharp rise in unemployment brought on by the pandemic. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday announced that 2.5 million more jobs were filled in the U.S. in May compared to the month before, and that the national unemployment rate had fallen to 13.4 percent. That’s still the among the highest rates ever recorded by BLS, but down from 14.7 percent unemployment in April.
Those who may want to work with the Precision Materials or a handful of other local employers should bring a resume to the Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, on Wednesday between 2 and 6 p.m., where a job fair with about 13 industrial and manufacturing employers will be held. Social distancing rules will be in effect, with guidance from the city Fire Department, according to Lorie Denton, direct of business development with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, which organized the event.
“The Fire Department will have tape markers on the floor with 6-foot spacing, and a hand sanitation station as you enter the gym,” Denton said, noting that masks will not be mandatory at the event, though people are welcome to wear them. “The industry booths will have markers for lines, and the stadium seating in the gym is being marked off to two people per row.”
Employers at the fair will include the Anniston Army Depot, Honda and several other local industrial companies like Precision Materials. Most companies that were contacted almost immediately said they would join the event, said Don Hopper, EDC director.
Calhoun County’s manufacturing employers shed 600 jobs from 6,600 in March to 6,000 in April, according to the state Department of Labor’s labor market information newsletter. In April 2019 there were 6,500 jobs filled, labor department data shows.
Hopper said it was a fair conclusion that those numbers reflected recent layoffs and furloughs, but noted that other industries — especially hospitality — had suffered worse losses. EDC surveys of local industrial employers have shown that the majority took no labor losses, he said.
“What we found in our last survey was that about 70 percent of those that responded were running at normal capacity, and had not laid off or furloughed any workers,” Hopper said.
Honda’s shutdown led to workforce reductions for some of their suppliers, but Hopper said anecdotally that many of those companies have returned to production, adding work shifts and reaching typical production.
The Anniston Army Depot also saw no impact on its work due to the pandemic, according to depot chief of staff, Phillip Trued.
“Anniston Army Depot is participating in the Job Fair as part of our normal recruitment strategies,” Trued was quoted as saying in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, the pandemic has not had an impact in terms of employment at the Depot as we continue our critical mission of supporting the Department of Defense.”
David Slade, manager of the Precision Materials plant in Ohatchee, said that company leadership is confident that it can retain its new hires, even with the uncertainty of the pandemic’s direction.
“If we hire somebody, we’re making a commitment to them,” Slade said. “We believe there’s a lot of talent in Calhoun County, and this is just an opportunity for us to reach out and let people know we’re here.”