Area crime agencies attend JSU career fair

Officers Dame Brown, right, and Josiah Davis discuss career opportunities with a Jacksonville State University Criminal Justice major, Jaden Howard during JSU’s Center For Applied Forensics career fair at Leone Cole Auditorium on Thursday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Criminal justice and forensics investigation students at Jacksonville State University had a chance to do some professional networking at a career fair Thursday.

The university opened its doors to current and former students for an opportunity to meet with various law enforcement agencies. Todd Garrison, Jax State’s director of College to Career Initiatives, said the school brought in law enforcement agencies not only from Alabama, but all across the southeast.

Decatur police Sgt. Vance Summers, left, and Officer Jonathan Macklin network with Jacksonville State University students at an event for the Center for Applied Forensics. The officers say they attend several similar career fairs a year.
From left: Payton Frederick, Kristy Ellard, Austin Wyatt, and Delmetrius Bishop with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are ready to greet students at the career fair.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.