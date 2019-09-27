Anniston dog grooming business Lylia’s Poodle Boutique shut its doors for the final time Friday after almost 40 years in business.
The little shop on Greenbrier Dear Road, just at the base of the hill heading over the mountain into Golden Springs, has been primping pups at the same lot since it opened in 1982, first in a yellow house when Lylia Riley opened the business and later in its current building, after the house was knocked down. Dorothy Dover, Riley’s daughter, picked up the family business some years later.
Dorothy Dover gives this pooch a haircut at Lylia's Poodle Boutique, a dog-grooming business in Anniston that closed its doors Friday after 37 years in business.
Dorothy Dover gets a hug from a faithful customer. Lylia's Poodle Boutique is a dog grooming business in Anniston that closed it's doors Friday after 37 years in business. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Now that she’s closing the shop, she’s not sure what’s next.
“I’ll probably take care of my grandkids,” Dover said Friday morning, smiling.
Despite the name, Lylia’s Poodle Boutique took all breeds of dog; they kept the name from an earlier business Riley had in Florida. Some dogs they fancied up a bit — scrubbing them down, trimming their coats and snipping their toenails — and others, like strays collected by local animal shelters, they pulled back from the brink. Animal rescues and shelters would bring in dogs with their fur matted down “so bad you couldn’t tell which end was which,” Dover said. Those dogs always seemed to appreciate being groomed.
“When they come in like that, they don’t move at all,” Dover said. “When you get one all cleaned up, their tails start wagging and they start acting real perky. They’re just like a new dog.”
Karla Swann has worked with Dover for about 27 years, she said, after answering a newspaper ad for a dog bather and starting work the same day.
“Her and Lylia took me in as family,” Swann said.
The business was going to close in March anyway, she said, for her and Dover to tend to some health issues, but after an employee quit a few weeks ago, the two decided the added burden would be too much.
Lylia’s had an impact outside of keeping Calhoun County critters clean and tidy; according to Jane Cunningham, chairwoman of Cheaha Regional Humane Society, Dover’s business was a key element in getting several animals adopted.
“I can’t tell you the thousands she spent having animals fixed and saving animals,” Cunningham said.
There are about 20 cats that Dover and Swann keep behind the building and feed every day. They’re feral, Dover said, so they’re not waiting for adoption, but she didn’t have the heart to not take care of them. They’ll keep up with the cats after the shop closes, she said.
Rick Roper, a local who was at the shop picking up his 14-year-old dog Sissy, said he’d brought her there her whole life.
“I wouldn’t have her anywhere else,” Roper said. “Though now I guess I’ll have to.”
Swann said she and Dover wanted to thank the community for being a part of their family for so long.
“We want to thank them for letting us take care of their babies,” Swann said. “We’re going to miss and love you very much.”
Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560.