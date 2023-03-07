Anniston has state’s newest training center for first responders

Keeping people safe in times of danger and stress is a key responsibility of Alabama’s firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. Helping them fulfill that responsibility are those who run the training centers for those professions.
On Monday afternoon, leaders in those fields celebrated the completion of the long-planned, long-awaited Anniston Regional Training Center.
Rudy Rooks, a former mayor of Heflin and a former firefighter, is an instructor at the new center as well as the regional coordinator for the Alabama Fire College, Region 4. He is excited about having the training center complete.
“The training opportunities will open up for this region,” Rooks said, “and it will give the community a place to train firefighters and EMTs both outdoors and indoors. This is tremendous.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper spoke to a crowd of about 70 community leaders and guests, and took part in the center’s ribbon-cutting. The state-of-the-art facility is located at 5302 McClellan Boulevard in north Anniston, adjacent the city’s No. 3 Fire Station.
“The training done here will improve the fire protection for citizens throughout the state and even in other states,” Draper said after the ceremony. “Some of the training that is here will be done nowhere else.”
“It will bring in people here to stay, shop and play,” he added.
The center is training current firefighters and training high school students who will gain hands-on experience.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep thanked representatives from Gadsden State Community College, the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa and others who attended the celebration.
After the ceremony ended, guests walked through the facility and viewed small and large classrooms, two breakrooms, a large conference room and restrooms that are equipped with shower stalls. One of the largest rooms looks like a garage, and has equipment and enough space to teach firefighters and high school students about maintaining and using the ambulances and fire trucks.
Near the garage is a four-story drill tower. Firefighters learn how to drag hoses and how to remove people trapped inside. Also outdoors is a special trailer that trains children what to do if they are trapped in a room of smoke or fire.
Some of the classrooms in the center are outfitted with laptops and screens for testing students and for various projects, such as developing the skill of planning and carrying out their own fire department, a class taught to advanced students.
Ron Morehead, an instructor from Gadsden State, said the building includes classrooms for emergency medical technicians and for high school students. He pointed to a mock ambulance outfitted for the equipment that technicians need.
“There are cameras inside,” Morehead said, “and students can see from the outside what is going on inside the ambulance.”
Matt Russell, executive director of the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa, said the center is a good investment, and he thanked all responsible for assisting in its completion.
“The center will be a model for all the regions,” Russell said. “There are 23 training centers in Alabama reaching up to the Florence/Muscle Shoals area and down to Mobile. People in those and other areas will come here and from all over the country. We like that because we can charge double tuition for those out of state, so there is more money for us.”
The center’s assistant chief of fire and training, Johnny Phelps, works as the center’s administrator.
“I take care of scheduling classes and even mopping at times,” he said. “A lot goes into firefighters’ training.”
Also visiting the center was John Blue, the president and CEO of East Alabama EMS. He said the regional EMS offices across the state have a coordinating relationship with the regional training center.
“The training center allows for conversations between area schools and training centers,” he said. “We try to train and continue to train the EMS workforce. In my capacity at regional level and state level, we must help train the workforce to provide essential resources and training for other public facilities.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.