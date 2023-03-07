 Skip to main content
Anniston has state’s newest training center for first responders

Anniston Regional Fire Training Center

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper speaks at the ribbon-cutting for the Anniston Regional Fire Training Center Monday afternoon that includes newly completed expansions. The training center is part of the Alabama Fire College’s regional training network.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Keeping people safe in times of danger and stress is a key responsibility of Alabama’s firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. Helping them fulfill that responsibility are those who run the training centers for those professions.

On Monday afternoon, leaders in those fields celebrated the completion of the long-planned, long-awaited Anniston Regional Training Center.

