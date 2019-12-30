Anniston councilman proposes bonus for city staff who help bring in businesses

An Anniston city councilman wants to offer city employees a financial incentive to shepherd new businesses through the city’s approval process, but others on the council said the idea needs work.
In an email to city staff on Monday, Councilman David Reddick said he wants the city to consider offering bonuses of up to $1,000 for city employees who “volunteer to be mentors” to potential new businesses.
“If someone is helping bring revenue to the city, they should be rewarded,” Reddick said in a telephone interview Monday.
Reddick’s proposal, tentatively called “business incentives for growth” or BIG, would ask city employees to volunteer to become the regular point of contact for a single new business hoping to do business in the city, guiding them through business licensing, code enforcement issues and construction permits.
Once the new business opens and pays its first month of tax, according to Reddick’s plan, the staff mentor would get a bonus of at least $250. Make that $500 if it’s a business that will make more than $250,000 in its first year or $1,000 for bringing in a company that does more than $500,000 in business.
Reddick said he’s proposing the incentive to combat what he sees as Anniston’s reputation for being unfriendly to business. He said he’s spoken to several business owners who believe the city makes the approval process too difficult.
“City employees are getting paid whether they help or not,” he said. “If this was the private sector, it would have failed a long time ago.”
Reddick’s email said he hopes to bring up the proposal at the next council work session, but Reddick acknowledges there are details that need to be worked out. There’s no estimate yet of how much the program would cost, though the councilman said the incentives would more than pay for themselves by bringing in new tax money.
It’s not clear which employees would be eligible for the incentives. Reddick said eligible employees would have to work in City Hall or be available to spend 60 percent of the day in City Hall, which would seem to exclude police and firefighters, among other staff members.
Asked whether some city workers — for instance, those involved in approval of applications — might have a conflict of interest, Reddick said the council would have to draft rules to specify who’s barred from the program.
Others on the council said they supported the idea of paving a path for business, but had questions about how Reddick’s proposal would work.
“I think it’s a good idea, but I don’t know if it can pass the ethics test,” said Councilman Ben Little. He said he worried that city employees with the most knowledge of the approval process would also be the most likely to run into a conflict of interest.
“There are city employees who already have this as their job,” Little said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he wasn’t sure every city employee knew the business licensing process well enough to guide customers through it. He said he also worries that a graduated system — giving more money for recruiting larger businesses — might steer volunteers away from working with smaller businesses.
“Which businesses are you really helping is the real question,” he said.
Reddick said he’d like the city to offer a course on business mentoring for staffers who do participate in the program. He said volunteers would be placed on a list, and would take the next available business when their turn came, regardless of the size of the business.
Jenkins, an architect, said the city can always improve its customer service, though he said he wasn’t sure the city’s reputation as business-unfriendly was warranted. He said he hasn’t seen a major difference in other cities he’s worked with in his day job.
“Sometimes it’s more about bedside manner than it is about access to information,” Jenkins said.
Local economic development officials were reluctant to compare Anniston to other cities. Chamber of Commerce officials referred questions to Don Hopper of the Economic Development Council. Hopper said it was probably a better question for the chamber.
Bonnie Martin of Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shoppe said she didn’t seem much difference between the regulatory environment in Anniston, where her mother originally opened the store, and Oxford, where the bakery stands now.
“Anniston was very good to us and Oxford’s been OK so far,” she said. “As far as the cost, it’s about the same.”
She said she and her mother were disappointed that the city of Anniston didn’t approve a business loan to help keep their former Lenlock location open.
Attempts to reach Mayor Jack Draper and Councilwoman Millie Harris for comment on the proposal Monday were unsuccessful.
Reddick’s proposal could come before the council for initial discussion as early as next week.