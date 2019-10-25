Anniston City Council members voted unanimously Friday morning to approve a lounge retail liquor application submitted by All Stars Sports Bar and Grill during a special-called meeting.
A woman who identified herself as the owner of the business, said she had taken over the business in September, and it had a liquor license then.
Mayor Jack Draper and council members Ben Little and Jay Jenkins voted to approve the application after she spoke. Council members Millie Harris and David Reddick were absent.
Draper said after the meeting there was some confusion before the regularly-scheduled council meeting Tuesday over whether the owner had filed the right paperwork. As it turns out, Draper said, she had.
Draper said council members called a special meeting so she could open on the weekend.
“It was our mistake, not the owner’s,” Draper said.