Anniston council approves tax break for developer

The Anniston City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to grant up to $1 million in tax breaks to Birmingham-based Blackwater Development for a proposed retail development on McClellan Boulevard just north of Lowe’s hardware store.
What’s still unclear is just which stores Blackwater has lined up to operate on the site.
“We’re still not prepared to announce anything,” said John Abernathy, president of Blackwater, following the council’s session at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
The council in March had voted to give the 38-acre parcel on McClellan to Blackwater, provided the company can attract retailers willing to operate on the site. The Tuesday vote would also give the developer a 50 percent rebate on sales taxes from those stores, up to a total of $1 million in rebates.
Council members were quick to note that despite the hefty price tag, the vote won’t cost the city anything until there are new stores generating sales tax on the site.
At a council meeting earlier this month, Abernathy said “ a grocer” was interested in operating on the site, which Abernathy said would be part of a $6 million development. On Tuesday Abernathy said the potential retail partner still wasn’t ready to announce anything. Asked when Blackwater would break ground on the site, Abernathy said it was too early to announce a timetable.
Coronavirus has slowed the pace of new retail development this year, Abernathy said, though some sectors such as auto parts stores, home improvement outlets and grocers have done well.
The McClellan site lies near not only Lowes but the Lenlock Walmart, which are near the north end of city limits — but near Saks, the sizable unincorporated residential community outside the city. Both Walmart and Lowe’s fared well during the pandemic, so much so that city budget officials say they kept the city’s sales tax revenues close to what they would have been without COVID-19.
Council members on Tuesday also voted to give another $50,000 to the Small Business Relief Fund run by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. City leaders and members of the local Chamber of Commerce created the fund early in the pandemic to offer grant money to small businesses struggling to survive. Anniston and other cities have contributed to the fund.
Community Foundation director Jennifer Maddox told the council the foundation had requests from more than 80 businesses countywide, 44 of them inside Anniston city limits. She said the requests totaled around $400,000, though the fund now has about $80,000 left to spend.
“Your support of our small businesses is vital,” she said.
The council approved the $50,000 as part of a consent agenda that passed in a 5-0 vote.