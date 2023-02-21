 Skip to main content
Anniston CDP increases training footprint

CDP chief tells of ‘talks’ about making Anniston a hurricane relief staging area

Center for Domestic Preparedness Superintendent Tony Russell

Center for Domestic Preparedness Superintendent Tony Russell speaks to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Military and Security Affairs Committee Tuesday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Center for Domestic Preparedness Superintendent Tony Russell said the agency’s current operations are “not your grandfather’s CDP,” and that those operations are expanding.

Addressing the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Military and Security Affairs Committee Tuesday morning, Russell said, “We are trying to be even more impactful in a national way. We want to innovate, integrate and we want to be impactful. That is the message I am trying to share with our friends in Washington. D.C.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.