Anniston-based Southern States Bank is set to grow again thanks to a merger with Small Town Bank, headquartered in Wedowee.
Southern States, which currently has 10 locations in Alabama and Georgia, is set to take over Small Town parent company East Alabama Financial Group, including all locations and assets, which will be rebranded under the name of the Anniston company.
The merger is subject to approval from shareholders and bank regulators, according to a news release, and is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2019.
“After spending time with Mr. Floyd Davis and the broader Small Town Bank organization, I am confident this merger will allow us to better serve our clients and their communities,” Southern States Bank CEO Steve Whatley was quoted as saying in the release.
The acquisition of Small Town Bank will see assets for Southern States grow to over $1.2 billion, according to the two banks’ latest federal filings.
Southern States Bank, which opened its first location in Anniston in 2007, has seen growth in recent years, as the bank has added or acquired six locations since 2015. The proposed merger would see five additional locations be placed under the Southern States brand, including current Small Town Bank locations in Heflin and Ranburne and loan office in Oxford.
Small Town Bank was founded in 1999 in Wedowee, and recently expanded into Georgia with a location in Carrollton in 2017 and Dallas in 2018. With a Southern States presence already in Carrollton, current Small Town Bank customers will shift to the Southern States Bank location.