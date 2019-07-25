New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker is congratulated after the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Marvin Walker took hold of the Anniston Army Depot flag Thursday morning in front of dozens of people as he assumed command of the installation.
It was exactly where he had hoped to be at this point in his career.
“The Army sends you where they need you, but this was my number-one choice,” Walker said.
The Anniston Army Depot welcomed Walker at a ceremony in the installation’s Nichols Industrial Complex. The ceremony also served to honor the depot’s outgoing commander, Col. Joel Warhurst.
During the ceremony, Warhurst passed the depot’s flag to Walker to signify placing responsibility for the depot into his hands.
Walker is a Mobile native who joined the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in 1996. Prior to taking command in Anniston, he headed strategic planning with the First Theater Sustainment Command in Fort Knox, Ky. He said he was happy to be back in Alabama.
“There’s just nothing like being home,” Walker said.
1 of 30
Major General Daniel G. Mitchell addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin Walker watches the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major General Daniel G. Mitchell speaks to the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major Genreal Daniel Mitchell passes the flag to new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major General Daniel Mitchell receives the flag from outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst's wife Andrea receives some roses at the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin Walker salutes the flag. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The TACOM Color Guard presents the colors. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, Major General Daniel Mitchell and Col. Marvin Walker prepare to make their entrance. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst waves goodbye to the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst shares a laugh with Chuck Gunnels. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The 300th Army Band Brass Quintet plays music before the ceremony begins. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker is congratulated after the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker is congratulated after the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, shares a laugh with new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, congratulates new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, congratulates new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The official party leaves the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A trumpet player with the 300th Army Band Brass Quintet plays the Army song. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The TACOM Color Guard presents the colors. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel E. Warhurst gets the handshake from Major General Daniel Mitchell. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Images from a Change of Command ceremony at the Anniston Army Depot on Thursday morning where outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker.
1 of 30
Major General Daniel G. Mitchell addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin Walker watches the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major General Daniel G. Mitchell speaks to the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major Genreal Daniel Mitchell passes the flag to new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Major General Daniel Mitchell receives the flag from outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst's wife Andrea receives some roses at the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin Walker salutes the flag. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The TACOM Color Guard presents the colors. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, Major General Daniel Mitchell and Col. Marvin Walker prepare to make their entrance. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst waves goodbye to the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst shares a laugh with Chuck Gunnels. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The 300th Army Band Brass Quintet plays music before the ceremony begins. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker is congratulated after the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker is congratulated after the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, shares a laugh with new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, congratulates new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel Warhurst, right, congratulates new commander Col. Marvin Walker. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The official party leaves the ceremony. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A trumpet player with the 300th Army Band Brass Quintet plays the Army song. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
New commander Col. Marvin L. Walker addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The TACOM Color Guard presents the colors. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst addresses the crowd. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Col. Joel E. Warhurst gets the handshake from Major General Daniel Mitchell. The Anniston Army Depot conducted a Change of Command ceremony at the Depot on Thursday morning. Outgoing commander Col. Joel Warhurst turned over the command to Col. Marvin Walker. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell said the depot’s main purpose is to support the readiness of combat systems by manufacturing and repairing equipment.
“Our warfighters succeed, largely in part because of you,” Mitchell said to those working at the depot. “Your success ensures their success.”
Walker said he plans to keep the depot’s priorities the same: supporting soldiers through readiness.
“This particular depot services most of the combat systems in the Army, and we play a premiere role in support to the warfighters,” Walker said. “The depot is still a prominent player in the sustainment enterprise of the Army.”
Warhurst, who retired after nearly two years as commander, said he’s happy to see leadership over the depot passed onto Walker.
“Clearly, to be selected as a brigade commander is a highly competitive process that the Army executes. So to clear those hurdles, he is one of the best of the best,” Warhurst said. “I think Col. Walker will continue to take Anniston to bigger and better things.”
The main thing he’s learned as commander, Warhurst said, is a deep appreciation for everyone who works at the depot.
“We have the very best workforce, the most talented artisans, technicians and leaders that work the Army’s readiness issues,” Warhurst said. “It’s something I’m proud of, and what we all ought to be proud of in the Anniston community.”
After his retirement, Warhurst said, he plans to stay with his family in Alabama and support the depot as a community member.
“We fell in love with the community, and we’re happy to stay here,” Warhurst said.
Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.