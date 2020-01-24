Anniston-area unemployment stays low in December

Unemployment in Calhoun and surrounding counties ticked upward slightly in December, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Even with the increase, jobless numbers remain near historic lows.
“We’ve greatly exceeded economists’ predictions for the past four years,” said Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the department.
Unemployment in Calhoun County rose from 2.9 percent in November to 3 percent in December. Cleburne County saw a rise from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent and Talladega rose from 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent.
Still, each of those counties saw unemployment drop a full percentage point or more since December 2018. Statewide, unemployment never rose above 4 percent during 2019, a low the state hasn’t seen since before the 2007-2008 recession.
“I think the economy’s doing great,” said Ahmad Ijaz, an economist at the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
Economists at the beginning of 2019 expressed concern about whether economic growth could keep going. Jobs numbers were good at the time, but a tight labor market and an ongoing trade war with China had some observers expecting a slowdown.
The year ended with the Dow near record highs and American officials claiming a trade deal with China was pending. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates during the year, possibly giving the economy a boost.
Ijaz said the country may have made it through the trade war unharmed.
“I think we’ve made it through pretty soundly, as long as no one starts putting tariffs on automobiles,” he said.
Wages rose over the past year, according to the Friday numbers, though the Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville metropolitan area showed the lowest wages of any of the metro areas tracked by the Labor Department. The average Anniston worker brought home $643 per week, up $21 from December 2018. Huntsville had the highest weekly wage, at $1,095.
The wage gap wasn’t lost on Don Hopper, director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Agency. Local economists last year predicted that hanging on to workers in strong jobs market may be one of the area’s biggest challenges.
“I worry about finding people, and getting people to stay here,” he said. “How do we do that over the next 10 years or longer?”
Hopper said he did sometimes hear exactly the opposite message from business owners he’s tried to recruit — business owners who said Anniston’s wages are higher than in similar cities.