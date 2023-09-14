 Skip to main content
Ann Welch named state Retailer of the Year

Anniston booster and frame shop owner wins in her business size category

Ann Welch Nunnally’s Noble and Frame Gallery Silver Retailer of the Year Award

Ann Welch, owner/operator of Nunnally’s Noble and Frame Gallery, is presented the Silver Retailer of the Year award by Alabama Retail Association President Richard Brown, Jr. during a ceremony at the shop Thursday morning.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Ann Welch has been framing pictures with beauty, framing her business with success and framing her town with support for nearly three decades.

Those attributes led the Alabama Retail Association to name her the Silver Retailer of the Year in the category of businesses that have annual sales of less than $1 million.

