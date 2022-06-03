Aldi postpones grand opening until June 23

An enthusiastic swarm of shoppers descended on the new Aldi grocery store in Anniston Thursday morning only to have their hopes dashed as they encountered a barricade in the parking lot. The puzzled patrons soon learned from a contractor at the site that Thursday’s grand opening had been pushed back three weeks.
According to the company’s website and mailers that had been sent out to the public, the grand opening of the Aldi at 5303 McClellan had originally been set for Thursday. A sign affixed to the front window stated, “We were scheduled to open June 2 but due to delays we’ll be opening June 23,” and reminded shoppers to patronize the Oxford location until then.
The Aldi in Oxford opened in March 2014. The German company opened its first store in the U.S. in 1976. There are now 2,000 stores in 36 states with more than 25,000 employees.
Inside the store the shelves were bare as laborers landscaped the grounds by laying out sod under a hot sun.
Efforts to reach company officials on Thursday were not successful.
Sharon Compton and a friend had hoped to do some shopping at the new Aldi but was understanding of the delay.
“We were coming here to do some shopping, I love it because I’m tired of driving way out to the other one in Oxford,” Compton said.
“I’ll be glad when they do open, oh, Lord,” she said.
Compton said she loves the fresh fruits and vegetables the chain offers that she claims are fresher than anything found at other Anniston grocery stores.
Compton said she’s been shopping at Aldi a long time.
“Ever since I was a little girl in Chicago, I’m originally from Chicago,” Compton said.