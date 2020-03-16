Alabama unemployment hit record lows before virus hit, state numbers show

Before the new coronavirus COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S., Alabama enjoyed record low unemployment, according to state figures released Monday.
Unemployment statewide was 2.7 percent in January, and Calhoun County had a 3.8 percent unemployment rate, according to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor.
Those numbers reflect the optimistic mood of businesses at the beginning of the year. Since late February, the stock market has lost more than 20 percent of its value, largely on coronavirus concerns. The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday urged retail businesses and restaurants to limit their patronage to 50 percent of their normal capacity to avoid spread of the virus.
“Obviously, the pain is real and immediate, but the question is how long will it last?” said Don Hopper, director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
Hopper said he was concerned about the effect an economic slowdown could have on the area’s poorest residents. He said he was also concerned about the challenges social distancing poses for manufacturers.
“You can work from home in some jobs, but it’s hard to assemble something from home,” he said.
Hopper said that in spite of looming concerns about the virus, his organization is still getting inquiries from manufacturers interested in locating in the county.