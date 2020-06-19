Alabama unemployment falls in May after reopening; Calhoun County jobless rate still at 11.8 percent

The unemployment rate in Alabama dropped to 9.9 percent in May, according to the Alabama Department of Labor, a sign that reopening after the coronavirus lockdown brought back some — but nowhere near all — of the jobs lost in the shutdown.
Calhoun County's May unemployment rate was 11.8 percent, far below the 18.2 percent the county posted in April, the middle of the lockdown. It's also far higher than the 3 percent unemployment rate the county posted in May of last year.
The state as a whole saw unemployment rise above 13 percent in April, when the state shut many stores and limited restaurants to takeout-only service to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many of those restrictions have been eased, in stages, since the end of April.
“While we are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, a monthly decrease of four percentage points is certainly a positive,” Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in a press release that accompanied the numbers Friday.
The “leisure and hospitality” sector of the economy, which includes restaurants, picked up 23,600 new jobs statewide in May, according to the Labor Department press release. That's still 64,400 fewer jobs than the sector had this time last year.
The April numbers are a month-old snapshot of an economy that has been changing at a lightning pace, and it’s hard to tell where re-hiring stands today.
Tim Johnson, owner of Cooter Brown’s Rib Shack in Jacksonville, said Friday that he has hired back most of his staff, filling 20 of the 24 positions he had before the pandemic.
“We’re hiring,” he said. “It’s just hard to find anybody right now.”
Johnson said the shutdown coincided with the end of the school year at Jacksonville State University, so some of his laid-off staff simply graduated or returned to their hometowns for the summer. He said he suspects the current level of unemployment compensation plays a role. Since March the federal government has kicked in an additional $600 per week in unemployment for people who lost their jobs to coronavirus, on top of state unemployment compensation. Laid-off workers can make more on unemployment than they can working in many restaurants, he said.
“We’re hanging on,” he said. “We’re paying the bills. It’s getting better but it’s nowhere near where we want it to be.”
Manufacturing also picked up about 4,800 jobs from April to May, though there are still about 14,700 fewer manufacturing jobs in the state than there were last year, according to state numbers. Airplane parts company Honeywell announced the closure of its Anniston plant, where 200 people work, in May. Goodyear in April announced a plan to permanently close its tire plant in Gadsden.
Even so, many manufacturers in the area have been hiring in recent weeks, said Don Hopper, director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, which tries to recruit new manufacturers to the county.
“We had very low unemployment going into the pandemic, and the majority of manufacturing companies are still hiring people,” he said.
Demographic statistics released by the Labor Department this month show that the pandemic shutdown hit women and people of color harder than others. Women make up 59 percent of the people who filed for unemployment since the shutdown, those numbers show. Black people made up 40 percent of the post-pandemic unemployed, even though they make up a little more than a quarter of the state's population. About one-fourth of the recently unemployed were between the ages of 25 and 34, the age group most affected by the shutdown.
Unemployment within the city of Anniston was at 15.2 percent in May, down from 21.9 percent in April.
The reopening may be bringing jobs back, but it’s also likely connected to a growth in the rise of coronavirus in the county and statewide this month.
The state saw a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily throughout much of April, when public gatherings were banned and many businesses were closed. Since the state began to phase out those restrictions in May, the daily count of new cases has begun to rise — with the sharpest rise coming in the past two weeks. Health experts have said that’s likely connected to the end of most mandatory social-distancing restrictions on Memorial Day weekend.
Statewide the case count was 28,583 on Friday morning, with 202 infected in Calhoun County. The disease has killed 812 people in the state, including four confirmed deaths in Calhoun County. Local officials said earlier this week that they expect two more local deaths to be added to that confirmed count soon.
The rise in local cases convinced officials of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency this week to reconvene its Safe Reopening and Short Term Recovery Advisory Council, first convened in April to encourage businesses to reopen with safeguards in place to prevent spread of the virus.
Christy Hardin, a spokeswoman, said the council is still considering what changes need to be made. She said that when she interacts with businesses, she finds that staff are typically wearing facemasks and observing other social distancing rules. She said she sees few customers wearing masks.
“We need to take a step back and say ‘Maybe the whole family doesn’t need to go to the store,’” she said. “My encouragement would be more on a personal level. If you don’t need to be in a public space, don’t go.”