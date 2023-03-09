 Skip to main content
Alabama to cut business regulations by 25 percent by March 2025

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the State of the State address at the Alabama State Capitol on Tuesday.

 Alabama Daily News

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order Wednesday that instructs Alabama’s executive branch agencies to cut 25 percent of its regulations on businesses and citizens by March of 2025.

Ivey first announced the endeavor during her state of the state address on Tuesday, arguing that “sometimes, the best thing government can do is just get out of the way.”