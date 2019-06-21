Alabama’s unemployment rate tied a record low last month, with record numbers of people working, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
May’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, according to the Labor Department, down from 3.8 percent in April and from 4.1 percent in May 2018. An estimated 2.15 million people were working in Alabama in May, an increase of more than 40,000 from the same month the year before.
“Once again, Alabama’s job growth has surpassed the nation’s,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a news release. “Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before, and Alabama’s employers are continuing to hire.”
The release said all 67 counties had lower unemployment rates in May than they did in the month prior and May 2018.
In Calhoun County, unemployment was at 3.4 percent, down from 4.3 percent the same time last year. However, Anniston has the third-highest unemployment among the state’s largest cities, at 4.1 percent according to the release.
Cleburne County also dropped almost a full percentage point in the past year from 3.9 percent to 3.0 percent.
St. Clair County’s rate dropped half a percentage point, from 3.1 percent to 2.6 percent. Talladega County saw a similar decrease from 3.9 percent to 3.3 percent.
The state’s release said May also set records for the size of the total workforce and the number of jobs in the state.
In the release, Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying state officials will continue their efforts to decrease unemployment.
“It remains our goal to ensure every Alabamian who wants a job can get a job,” Ivey was quoted as saying.