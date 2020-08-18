Alabama Power offers payment plans as utility returns to normal service

Alabama Power will reopen its offices and return to regular operations Sept. 28, although it will offer payment plans for customers who racked up big balances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release sent by the company Tuesday, customers will be able to spread their balances out over several months to pay down bills that may have become unwieldy during the pandemic’s economic downturn, which led to thousands of Alabamians losing their jobs.
The company hasn’t disconnected or charged late fees to any customer affected by COVID-19, the release stated. The suspension on disconnects will continue until Sept. 28, when business offices and appliance centers reopen to the public.
The company also stated that customers affected by COVID-19 will receive a credit on their October bills due to lower fuel expenses. The typical customer will receive a $25 credit, but credits could vary depending on energy use.
Customers can visit AlabamaPower.com/PaymentPlan to enroll in a payment plan, or use the automated system at 1-800-245-2244 for enrollment.
The company also offers help for low-income, elderly or disabled customers with energy bills, including:
— Project SHARE, for customers over age 60 or who are disabled, reachable at 205-328-2420 or at any local Salvation Army office;
— The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, which works with community agencies to help cover heating and cooling costs for low-income families, which can be contacted at powerofgood.com, under “what we do,” “community support” and then “ABC Trust”;
— Energy bill discounts for those on Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid for Low-Income Families, available through the Alabama Power automated system at 800-245-2244.