Alabama jobless claims top 330K since coronavirus arrived

MONTGOMERY — Alabamians filed 331,670 unemployment claims in a four-week period that began in mid-March, the Alabama Department of Labor said Thursday.
The Alabama Department of Labor's latest information on new unemployment claims.
During the week of April 12-18, 66,432 people made initial unemployment claims, with 59,527 of the claims related to loss of work because of the coronavirus, according to the Labor Department.
Manufacturing jobs accounted for 9,770 of those claims, followed by accommodations and food services with 6,685 and retail trade with 5,540. Health care and social assistance accounted for 5,367 of the claims
Around the area, Calhoun County had 2,436 claims, Cleburne County had 139, St. Clair County had 1,303 and Talladega County had 1,866.
Jefferson County saw the largest number of initial claims with 9,611, followed by Mobile County with 6,708, Madison County with 4,528, Montgomery County with 3,479, and Baldwin County with 3,221.
Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.
Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.
As unemployment claims continue to roll in, the Labor Department is reminding claimants that in order to stay eligible for benefits, those who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic must return to work if called back.
Any failure to return to a job when work is available could be considered a “refusal of work” and could disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
“It’s important for workers to know that if their employer reopens or otherwise calls them back to work, they must do so, unless they have a good work-related cause for not returning,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits under the regular unemployment program or CARES Act programs qualifies as fraud.”
The federal CARES Act provides some unemployed people an additional $600 per week in unemployment through July, on top of state-provided benefits.
The CARES Act provides for consequences for fraudulent cases including fines, confinement, and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid. Employers are encouraged to use the New Hire system to report employees who fail to return to work. Information about the New Hire System can be found at labor.alabama.gov/nh/new-hire.aspx.