Alabama employment rose in May after reopening; Calhoun County jobless rate still at 11.8 percent

The unemployment rate in Alabama dropped to 9.9 percent in May, according to the Alabama Department of Labor, a sign that reopening after the coronavirus lockdown brought back some — but nowhere near all — of the jobs lost in the shutdown.
Calhoun County's May unemployment rate was 11.8 percent, far below the 18.2 percent the county posted in April, the middle of the lockdown. It's also far higher than the 3 percent unemployment rate the county posted in May of last year.
The state as a whole saw unemployment rise above 13 percent in April, when the state shut many stores and limited restaurants to takeout-only service to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many of those restrictions have been eased, in stages, since the end of April.
“While we are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, a monthly decrease of four percentage points is certainly a positive,” Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying in a press release that accompanied the numbers Friday.
The “leisure and hospitality” sector of the economy, which includes restaurants, picked up 23,600 new jobs statewide in May, according to the Labor Department press release. That's still 64,400 fewer jobs than the sector had this time last year.
Demographic statistics released by the Labor Department this month show that the pandemic shutdown hit women and people of color harder than others. Women make up 59 percent of the people who filed for unemployment since the shutdown, those numbers show. Black people made up 40 percent of the post-pandemic unemployed, even though they make up a little more than a quarter of the state's population. About one-fourth of the recently unemployed were between the ages of 25 and 34, the age group most affected by the shutdown.
Unemployment within the city of Anniston was at 15.2 percent in May, down from 21.9 percent in April.
Daily numbers of new cases of coronavirus began to decline in April, during the shutdown, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The number of new cases has risen in June, with the two-week average of new cases now at its highest recorded point.
Nearly 28,000 people in Alabama have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to ADPH numbers. The disease has killed 801 people in the state.