Unemployment in Alabama reached record lows in June, with Calhoun County posting a healthy 4.1 percent unemployment rate, according to numbers released by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday.
The numbers have experts wondering how long the current spurt of economic growth can continue.
“I believe we’re in the best of times,” said Keivan Deravi, an economic consultant who has developed revenue projections for the state. “Every bust starts with a boom. This is the boom.”
Statewide unemployment hit 3.5 percent in June, state numbers show. That’s down from 4.1 percent a year before, and a record low, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Labor.
Calhoun County’s unemployment was down sharply from last June’s rate of 5.6 percent. Inside Anniston’s city limits – where poverty rates and unemployment have historically been higher than the state average – the jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent, a healthy rate by most measures.
Statewide, a jump in construction jobs led the charge, with 8,000 jobs added in that sector over the past year. In the Anniston area, though, federal employment was the fastest-growing sector, with 300 more federal workers in Calhoun County compared to last June.
“The depot in the last year hired 675 people, and it’s in the process of hiring 150 more,” said Nathan Hill, military liaison for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Anniston Army Depot, where the Army sends tanks and other armored vehicles to be refurbished, has seen increased business with the rise of military spending under the Trump administration. Hill said roughly 4,400 people now work at the installation, though some are private contractors and some live in neighboring counties.
Hill said he’s confident the depot will add more jobs in 2020 – a prediction based on budget proposals for fiscal 2020, which hasn’t yet started.
Depot officials struggled over the past year to find skilled workers to fill jobs in welding and electronics. Deravi, the economist, said the dwindling supply of available workers is one reason he expects a slowdown in growth later this year.
“The car is in perfect shape, there’s plenty of juice under the hood,” Deravi said. “We’re just running out of fuel.”
He said a shortage of workers and uncertainty about international trade are likely to decrease the rate of growth – without necessarily putting growth into negative territory.
State figures also showed wages going up in June, with the average wage in Calhoun County at $18.83 per hour, 20 cents from last June. Anniston and Gadsden still post the lowest average wage of any metropolitan areas in the state figures.
Deravi said wage increases may play a role in the rise in construction jobs, with workers getting higher pay and feeling more comfortable about buying houses. Keith Kelley, a realtor for Harris-McKay Realty in Anniston, said he wasn’t surprised the statewide increase in construction jobs wasn’t echoed in Calhoun County.
“There’s construction in the hotter markets, like in Huntsville,” Kelley said. In smaller towns such as Anniston, he said, baby boomers are still having an effect on the market. Older residents are leaving behind fewer children than past generations, and those children are less likely to stay in the area, so there’s plenty of already-built housing on the market.
Housing starts nationwide declined in June, according to the Department of Commerce. Kelley said he doesn’t expect a housing “bubble” like the one the country saw a decade ago. Deravi, too, said that despite his mention of a “bust” he doesn’t expect hard landing if economic growth does run out of fuel.
“We don’t have the kinds of structural problems we had before the last recession,” he said.