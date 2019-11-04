City leaders in Anniston and Oxford are discussing ways to regulate Airbnb host homes, but not necessarily stifle them.
The Oxford City Council discussed at its last meeting ways to ensure safety at host homes — private residences that play bed-and-breakfast to travelers using Airbnb, an Internet company founded in 2008 in San Francisco — and create a tax rate and business license plan that worked for both Airbnb hosts and hotel owners in the city limits. A finished ordinance, according to Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard, should make creating and operating host homes consistent.
“We want to make sure that everybody is operating their Airbnb with the same guidelines,” Hubbard said Monday. “When we get the ordinance together, and I’m speaking for myself, I think we certainly want them to be able to create more Airbnb sites.”
She said there are a few homes hosting visitors on Main Street, with boarders that have visited the Oxford Performing Arts Center and Hubbard’s restaurant next door.
“They want to come and stay in Oxford, and they want to have an experience with locals,” Hubbard said.
The city appears to have two homes listed in the Airbnb database, both on Main Street (though one has multiple listings at the same address). Jacksonville has three, Piedmont one and Anniston about 16.
Airbnb has become more popular in recent years, leading large cities to try to stem a rising tide of host homes. New York City leaders last year instituted rules to make short-term hosting illegal, citing problems in the housing market they claimed were exacerbated by the rentals. A federal judge overturned those rules earlier this year.
According to Airbnb.com, hosts have checked in more than 500 million guests since the service launched, with host listings in over 100,000 cities around the world.
Anniston City Planner Toby Bennington said his city hasn’t set policies to regulate Airbnb sites, though the matter has been discussed.
“It’s a growing trend, and we need to address it,” Bennington said. “As the trend grows, if there becomes a demand, we want to ensure we have business-friendly and safety policies in place.”
Bennington said that Anniston has rules that define what businesses can operate in residential areas.
“It’s primarily offices, services, things of that nature,” he said. “Not anything that will generate traffic to your particular home and nothing that’s going to cause you to need to put up a sign in your yard.”
Travelers use Airbnb for just about anything, according to Preston York, who owns three host homes in Anniston.
York has been an Airbnb host for five years, he said. He owns FlowMotion Trail Builders, which constructed about 4 miles of mountain biking trails on Coldwater Mountain last year, and his work often has him on the road. He answered his phone Monday afternoon from a host house in Georgia, surrounded by hundreds of forested acres, he said.
“I use them everywhere I go,” he said. “It’s such a wonderful mechanism on both ends of it.”
As a host, he said, he meets an assortment of people, like archaeologists working at Jacksonville State University for a week or so each year, U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees on their way to McClellan and mountain bikers who share his passion for riding the trails. York has had about 100 people visit since he started hosting, he said.
When he travels, he said, his lodgings tend to be comfortable. He rents out entire houses, though some hosts offer a single room in their home and cohabitate with their short-term renters. It tends to connect travelers to the community, he explained.
York said he saw his homes as a way to plug outsiders into Anniston, and also a way to develop the city. One of his homes is in a low-income area, he said. The building was an empty, vandalized house before he renovated it; now it’s a clean, stable, insured structure, with regular lawn care and landscaping.
“I think that’s more important, from a city standpoint, making it easier for homeowners to upgrade and remodel houses,” he said.