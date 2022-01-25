Advertising truck glows as it goes

People stop and stare when they see Mark Helm’s “Made U Look” truck.
The vehicle draws attention to itself with bright giant screens on two sides and a smaller one in the back. All three screens glow with a rotation of advertisements from individuals and businesses, but advertising is only one function the truck’s screens can perform.
When the truck is stationary, it can show more than one movie at a time. Video game fans can use their control devices to play Xbox or PlayStation on the screens. Sports fans can watch their favorite teams play. For example, one time last year, a Braves baseball game was playing on one side of the truck and an Alabama football game was on the other.
Also, music fans can watch a streamed concert.
“Anything you can put on your TV, I can do,” Helms said, “only my screens are larger and louder.”
Helms, who has a background in sales and marketing, invested in the truck and spent seven months outfitting it.
As the publisher of the former magazine “Healthy Horizon” for 19 years, he had built a clientele of advertisers. After he finished loading his truck with the best video and audio equipment he could find, he visited many of his clients and sold them on the idea of advertising in a new way.
For about $550 per month, an advertiser can buy a yearlong subscription.
Jason Williamson, a real estate broker with ERA Realty, was impressed when Helms came calling.
“He came to our office and met with our company and told the owners about a form of new advertisement that catches the eye,” Williamson said. “The company took a position with Mark, and then we learned that we could do the same thing as individual agents. We have had multiple sales from people who said they saw our ads on the truck.”
During the summer, Williamson rented the truck for his daughter Zoe’s 10th birthday. For a cost of $450 for three hours, her friends sat on the grass of the neighborhood’s cul-de-sac and watched movies.
Since April, Helms has entertained crowds on the great lawn of the campus of Jacksonville State University. He has set up in church parking lots and shown movies to youth groups.
During Halloween, he played movies at the Terrortorium venue in Oxford and drove the truck at several Christmas parades throughout Calhoun County.
Charitable groups have hired Helms to advertise the sponsors of their groups’ special events. Helms, a devout Christian, also posts biblical scriptures periodically on the changing screens.
“Also, I have a microphone that allows me to call out someone’s name or give an announcement,” Helms said, “and I can hand the microphone to someone else.”
The truck is a marvel of technology. Inside the box of the truck is a 27,000-kilowatt diesel generator. Two processors control the 14x6½-foot digital photos that change every 12-15 seconds. The generator also powers an air conditioner inside the box to keep the equipment cool. There are two amplifiers, eight speakers and four subwoofers. Helms can operate all the equipment from a computer mounted on his dashboard.
Drivers who see the truck often give Helms or Chase a thumbs up. When the truck is parked, people tell him the truck is “cool.” Some ask him how he thought up the idea (it was his wife Kim’s idea), and a few ask how they can advertise on the truck.
Helms didn’t disclose the truck’s cost but said it was expensive. Filling it with gas is also pricey. It only gets nine miles per gallon.
“Everyone talks about the truck,” Helms said. “It is something special.”