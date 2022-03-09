A big gulp: Gas prices hit $4 a gallon

It has been 14 years since American motorists have seen the digits on gas pumps at current levels.
Nor have they seen those levels increase in such a short span of time.
The crest of a “$4 dollars a gallon wave” finally hit Alabama, with St. Clair County taking the first hit, according to figures released by the American Automobile Association on Tuesday.
St. Clair County was registering $4 per gallon on average, Talladega hit $3.973, Cleburne County was at $3.970 and Calhoun County was at $3.946.
Several stations in eastern Alabama were above $4, according to gasbuddy.com.
A quick review of stations around the area shows how prices are rising throughout this section the state. Some examples regular-gas prices (87 octane): Shell, Quintard in Oxford, $4.59; Chevron, Wilmer Avenue, Anniston, $4.29; Delta Express, Nisbet St. NW, Jacksonville, $4.02; Marathon, Martin Street North, Pell City, $4.09; Love’s Travel Stop, SR 46, Heflin, $4.29; and Sunoco, East Battle St., Talladega, $4.19. The price at both Circle K and RaceTrack was $4.09 per gallon Tuesday afternoon.
The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $4.173 — the highest since July 2008.
The state of Alabama now registers as one of the ten states to have registered the sharpest increase in fuel prices over the last week. Alabama drivers paid an average of $3.364 last week. That number jumped to $3.981 as of Tuesday.
The highest recorded Alabama average was $4.052 on Sept. 16, 2008.
All those numbers were posted only a few hours before President Joe Biden announced the United States would ban all Russian energy imports, and Biden admitted the cost of gas would climb higher because of the action.
“Putin’s war is already hurting America’s families at the gas pump,” the president said Tuesday morning. “Since Putin began his military buildup on the Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it’s going to go up further.”
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. imported approximately 670,000 barrels a day of both crude oil and refined products from Russia, although it accounted for only 3 percent of crude oil and 8 percent of other energy sources imported.
While the ban on Russian energy is effective immediately, the White House said there will be a 45-day period allowing the completion of purchases already under contract.
That means, in the eyes of most experts, it will be a combination of the world petroleum markets and a higher demand for fuel that sparks the price increases.
AAA told The Anniston Star last fall the higher rates of travel had proven to be a surprise, and now many schools and colleges are within days of the annual spring break. Jacksonville State’s break is March 14-18.
“The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher,” AAA said in a press release. “Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.”
The AAA said last week the best way to find a bargain on gas was to shop around.
One of the most popular tools to find lower gas prices is the GasBuddy app, but even they say relief is not in sight.
“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.”