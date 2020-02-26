Bulldogs expect to return from Birmingham as basketball champs

Anniston High School’s girls basketball team was still practicing just two hours before they got on a bus to leave for the state championship game.
“I’m feeling like we have a great chance to win this year,” said Allasha Dudley, a junior on the team, at the school gym Wednesday afternoon. “This year we want it worse than anybody, so I think we’re going to win.”
Dudley was on the Bulldogs basketball team last year, when the girls lost to the Rogers Pirates, from Florence, in the Alabama High School Athletic Association 4A championship game in Birmingham. This Friday, though, the girls are headed back to Legacy Arena to play against Deshler High School at 4 p.m. and take another shot at the title.
Anniston City Schools will dismiss early on Friday so students and families can attend the game, according to Anniston High Principal Charles Gregory. Elementary schools will dismiss at noon; the high school dismisses at 12:35 and the middle school at 12:45, he said.
“We’re very proud of the young ladies,” Gregory said. “We want to see them bring home that state championship. It helps your total school program.”
Dudley said she sees a different outcome for this year’s game.
“Our speed on the court has improved; our game IQ is better and our defensive intensity has risen, which will give us the advantage in the state final,” Dudley predicted.
Girls shot free throws while Dudley spoke; Thursday they’ll continue working on their defense, she said.
Coach Eddie Bullock said the team practices three hours every day, with a few exceptions. In fact, it’s not always easy to get the girls out of the gym when he dismisses them early.
“Sometimes I’ll tell them to go home early and they’ll still usually stay to the regular time,” Bullock said. “I love it, so I just sit in the gym with them.”
The 16-player team is one of the smaller groups Bullock has coached, he said, with four seniors on the roster. Usually it’s up to as many as 30. He and Dudley also mentioned low turnout at the games, despite vocal support on the internet and in school.
“I believe people are pumped up, but they don’t come out to the games,” Dudley said. Her resolve seemed to steel as she spoke. “We would like everybody to come out to support us as they say they support us, but either way, we’re going to get it, no matter what.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said he’s going to be at the game Friday, part of a packed day of travel, with the basketball game and a robotics tournament for his daughter in Auburn later in the night.
“This is a great thing for Anniston, and I can’t wait to be down there to cheer on the Lady Bulldogs,” Draper said.