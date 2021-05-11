Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Oxford Exchange in October, says owner

OXFORD — A new Buffalo Wild Wings will open at Oxford Exchange this fall, according to the franchise owner.
Sterling Barbour, owner of several Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in Birmingham, spoke to the Oxford City Council during its Tuesday night meeting about his new restaurant, which he said he hopes to have open by Oct. 1.
The restaurant will be set in the former Lifeway Christian Store, which shut down last year. The building will be expanded to about 5,500 feet, with room for more than 200 seats and an enclosed patio that can be converted into an “outdoor” dining space by rolling up a set of big garage doors.
“The lease is in place, the drawings of the buildings are in the works and will be submitted to the city within the next few weeks,” Barbour told the council.
The franchise owner approached the city last year, just before the pandemic began, with a development deal that would have cost about $4.2 million at the time. COVID-19 and restaurant closures shut down that plan, but Barbour seemed certain about the new $2.5 million deal.
“The deal is done, we’re coming,” he said.