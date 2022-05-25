Britt, Brooks head to GOP Senate runoff as Durant concedes

Two GOP candidates who are no strangers to Washington will now face each other in a runoff on June 21 to determine that party’s nominee to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
Former Shelby aide Katie Britt and current U.S. Rep. Mo s topped the field of six candidates to win the chance to go before the voters one more time and argue their positions and why they should be their party’s nominee in November.
Huntsville businessman and former Somalia prisoner of war Mike Durant, who had been one of the three most prominent candidates for the nomination, seemed to acknowledge his chances had grown dim when he told NBC News early Tuesday afternoon he would be endorsing s should a Britt/s runoff become reality.
Durant conceded the race from his Huntsville headquarters shortly before 10 p.m.
With 83 percent of the state’s votes counted, Britt held the lead at 45.2 percent — just shy of the 50 percent plus one required to avoid a runoff.
Brooks, who saw his numbers dramatically rise over the past few weeks, had scored 28.6 percent.
Durant was in third place with 23.3 percent.
With Durant’s concession, and without any major shift in the percentages, that sets up a runoff between Britt and s on June 21.
Britt won Calhoun County 44.04 percent of the vote with s in third place with 23.65 percent. Durant was second in the county with 29.17 percent.
“They know that I am the best leader to move us forward with the ‘America First’ agenda,” Britt told supporters as the results became clear. “That’s what we’ve been talking about every day from the Tennessee Valley down to the Gulf Coast and that’s the message we are going to continue to deliver.”
s referred to his runoff opponent as a “RINO.”
“You cannot buy or bequeath Alabama’s senate seat,” s said. “It is ours and Alabamanians will decide which candidate best represents our God-fearing conservative values. Alabama, now is not the time to gamble America’s future on yet another unproven, surrender caucus, RINO candidate in the United States Senate.”
The winner of the runoff will face off with Democratic nominee Rev. Will Boyd.
Boyd is the presiding bishop of Zion Ministries and pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence.
Boyd is no stranger to an Alabama ballot having sought the 5th Congressional District U.S. House seat against s in 2016, a U.S. Senate seat in 2017, and the lieutenant governor’s post in 2018.