Britt again dominates Senate race fundraising

MONTGOMERY — Year-end campaign finance reports for federal candidates are in and they reveal the state of the fundraising fight for Alabama’s highly competitive U.S. Senate race.
Katie Britt continues to be the most prolific fundraiser, hauling $1.2 million and spending $480,746 in Q4 and ending the year with more than $4 million cash on hand. Since entering the race Britt has raised more than $5 million with no debts or loans.
Mo Brooks raised $385,735 and spent $260,599 in Q4, ending the year with $1.9 million cash on hand. He also has no debts or loans.
Mike Durant raised $164,928 and spent $1.79 million in Q4. His campaign ended the year with $2.5 million cash on hand thanks to a $4.1 million personal loan from the candidate.
The Durant campaign last month claimed it had raised $4.3 million in Q4, but wouldn’t say how much came in the form of loans versus contributions.