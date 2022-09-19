 Skip to main content
Britain says its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II and ‘the end of an era’

LONDON — Britain bade its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, honoring its longest-reigning monarch with a state funeral that provided pomp in solemn circumstances, drew dignitaries from around the world and captivated a global television audience.

The hourslong event inside Westminster Abbey, attended by 2,000 people, followed 11 days of national mourning and highly choreographed public ceremonies. Afterward, the queen’s coffin, topped by symbols of state, made its slow procession through the streets of London on its way to Windsor Castle for smaller ceremonies and interment.

Royal Navy sailors walk ahead and behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the Royal family, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on Sept. 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service.
Prince Charles leaves a handwritten note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
A note from Britain's King Charles III is seen with flowers on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy at Wellington Arch, after the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on April 21, 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, left, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, attend the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022.
People embrace during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022.