Bridgewater breaks ground for expansion

EASTABOGA — One of the nation’s largest minority-owned companies has embarked on an expansion to add machinery and storage space to its Calhoun County plant. At least 35 new jobs will result.
“This is a very big project for us,” Bridgewater Interiors plant manager Kelvin Wright said as he welcomed guests to the company’s groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. Bridgewater manufactures and supplies auto seat systems for the Honda Pilot and Passport models assembled in Lincoln.
The new 40,000-square-foot, $12.5-million expansion will increase the current workforce of 385 by at least 35 new employees. The company will add new machinery and warehouse capability requiring the increased employment — with the assistance of a $12.5 million tax abatement by the city of Oxford.
This will be the second expansion of the plant since its opening in 2003, with the first occurring in 2008.
Oxford city spokeswoman Lorie Denton said the company “gives back to the community in so many ways.”
“It’s in Relay for Life, taking supplies to our local schools, the Angel Tree, Trick or Trunk,” Denton said. “There are always ways they are trying to find out how to be a better community partner.”
She noted Bridgewater has three other facilities around the nation, “but they chose to expand here.”
“And, they made the decision to do this here in 2020 when times were not so easy,” Denton said. “That is something of which we should be very proud.”
Calhoun County Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Hopper said he remembered when Bridgewater chose the “former hay field” and became the county’s first Tier 1 manufacturer to come to the county two decades ago.
“We had just bought this land,” Hopper recalled. “They followed me here and the farmer was on his tractor. They got out of their car and told me to talk to the farmer and they would talk to me later.”
“They didn’t leave a card or a name,” he continued. “A few months later, I got a call saying we were one of the top two sites they were considering. You can look around and see the rest of the story. This is a solid company with solid leadership. We are proud to have Bridgewater as our neighbor and our friend.”
“This is exciting,” said Bridgewater president/CEO Ron Hall. “We’ve been talking about this for a couple of years. We had a couple of hurdles along the way. We stayed at it and here we are today.”
Hall thanked Munford-based Hurst Construction, who will be doing the work, as well as the EDC and the city of Oxford for their support “as we make efforts to continue to grow in this region.”
“Anyone familiar with the automotive industry knows it’s a fortunate thing to count Honda Manufacturing among your customers,” Hall said. “We certainly try to bring our A-effort for them because, in return, they have been a very supportive customer and they have made sufficient commitments to us that allows us to make commitments to the community like this.”
Hopper told The Anniston Star having a company of Bridgewater’s stature expand in Calhoun County serves as a positive selling point when showing the county to prospective new industries.
“Companies here like Bridgewater already know our workforce, they know our infrastructure, and they know our business culture,” Hopper said. “When those companies take action like Bridgewater has done and is doing, they affirm to other industries you can grow and prosper here.”