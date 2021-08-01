Bridal show helping turn deferred dreams into renewed reality

Wedding bells are ringing again after a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bridal show Sunday afternoon at Longleaf Botanical Gardens created an effective presentation of the wedding industry’s return to work, or at least work without restrictions. Karla Eden, co-creator of show host Wedding Belles magazine, said couples continued to get married during the pandemic but made some concessions to become betrothed, including smaller ceremonies and receptions.
“That includes micro weddings, with about 20 people or even less,” Eden said. “You still got the bouquet, the gown and the wedding cake, but with close family.”
The dozen or so vendors attending the show had been excited for the opportunity to show their services, said Eden, which hadn’t been possible last year. Their ranks included various venues, caterers and photographers, all gathered together in the gardens’ show hall. Attendees enjoyed catered hors d'oeuvres and conversation while waiting for a bridal fashion show set for 3 p.m.
Calendars had filled quickly this year, several vendors said.
Fiddler’s Green, a large venue in Jacksonville, has already filled weekends through the rest of the year, even into early spring 2022, according to owner Chris Dempsey.
“October has really become the top month, even over June,” said Dempsey, surrounded by some of the rustic decor that sets the tone for his venue. “I think people have started to realize it’s cooler that time of year.”
Renee Lyons, marketing coordinator for the Anniston Museums and Gardens, said that Botanical Gardens reservations had kicked into high gear, as well.
“Every weekend for the rest of this year is full,” Lyons said. Autumn is especially busy, she said, echoing Dempsey. Many of the gardens’ flora are in full bloom in fall, lending the outdoor venue a bit more magic to pair with cooler temperatures.
The museums are open for weddings as well, Lyons said, though seldom does the staff receive requests for ceremonies in the exhibit halls.
Tiffany DeBoer and Bryan Owens are the photographers of Nostalgia Media, one of the vendors at the show, who coincidentally have their own wedding set for October. This is their first year entering the wedding photography scene, DeBoer said, but it seemed to her that demand was plentiful.
Choosing a photographer for her wedding had been a bit of a challenge, DeBoer joked.
“It took a little while,” she said.
“We were kind of picky,” Owens said.
One of the bride-to-be attendees, Gadsden resident Leah Thacker, said the pandemic hadn’t put off her wedding plans. She and her fiance, Patrick Patterson, had planned to wed next April anyway, with a venue already reserved in Ohatchee. They’d planned a 150-person list — what Thacker estimated to be a mid-sized wedding.
Thacker is an events planner for the Gadsden Country Club, she said, making her familiar with the work. She said it was a little harder planning an event for herself, but had already managed the flowers and venue and guest list.
All that was left was the cake and the band, Thacker said.
“The band search has been hard, too,” she said. “We need someone who plays oldies, newbies and a little in between.”