A school bus and an SUV collided with a Chevy Cruze at the intersection of McClellan Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 7 this morning, Anniston police say.
No kids on the bus were hurt in the wreck, Police Cpl. Robert Quinn said. There were injuries in the other vehicles, he said, but police believe them to be minor.
Police said traffic investigators were looking into the cause of the wreck. Quinn said the bus and the SUV were headed north on McClellan and the Chevy Cruze was turning onto the Parkway when the crash occurred.
Police and firefighters said they didn’t know which school the bus was from. The intersection is not far from Anniston Middle School.