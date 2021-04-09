You are the owner of this article.
BREAKING: Police target 9 locations in gambling raid; firearms and narcotics also seized

Police raid

There is a heavy police presence, along with some Uhaul vans, outside of an old daycare building on U.S. 431

9 a.m.: One of the properties involved, a former daycare center off U.S. Highway 431 in Anniston, is co-owned by Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess. Reached by phone Friday, Hess said he has little to no involvement with the property. “I don’t fool with the property,” he said. “I just invested in it.” Hess said his co-owner is responsible for leasing out the building, collecting rents and paying taxes.

8:30 a.m.: The City of Anniston released this press release at 8:30 a.m.: "On Friday, April 9, 2021, the Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department served 10 search warrants on 9 different properties throughout Calhoun County, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the State Attorney General's Office.

These search warrants focused on seizing illegal gambling machines from each of the 9 properties. In addition to these machines, firearms and narcotics were also seized from the properties.

At this time, the cases are still under investigation. There will be criminal charges forthcoming as more information is gathered."

This story will continue to be updated.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

