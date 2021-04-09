BREAKING: Police target 9 locations in gambling raid; firearms and narcotics also seized

9 a.m.: One of the properties involved, a former daycare center off U.S. Highway 431 in Anniston, is co-owned by Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess. Reached by phone Friday, Hess said he has little to no involvement with the property. “I don’t fool with the property,” he said. “I just invested in it.” Hess said his co-owner is responsible for leasing out the building, collecting rents and paying taxes.
8:30 a.m.: The City of Anniston released this press release at 8:30 a.m.: "On Friday, April 9, 2021, the Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department served 10 search warrants on 9 different properties throughout Calhoun County, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the State Attorney General's Office.
These search warrants focused on seizing illegal gambling machines from each of the 9 properties. In addition to these machines, firearms and narcotics were also seized from the properties.
At this time, the cases are still under investigation. There will be criminal charges forthcoming as more information is gathered."
This story will continue to be updated.
There is a heavy police presence, along with some Uhaul vans, outside of an old daycare building on U.S. 431 pic.twitter.com/X3kDQHZUqS— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) April 9, 2021
Another Anniston police truck pulled up. Plainclothes and uniformed officers are still inside.— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) April 9, 2021
Two officers carried what appears to be a machine with a screen into one of the vans.— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) April 9, 2021
According to a photographer, police are also at several addresses in the Anniston area including the Daiquiri Shack, the site of the Starlight drive in theater and AJ’s Sunset Bar and Grill— Mia Kortright (@MiaK_Star) April 9, 2021