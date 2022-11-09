 Skip to main content
Boyd hopes her final win will allow her to inspire young people

Boyd wins

Incumbent Barbara Boyd’s many supporters share their enthusiasm for the success of her 8th win of representing Alabama House of Representatives District 32. They celebrated with her at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Democratic incumbent Barbara Boyd, 85, who represents District 32 in the Alabama House of Representatives, celebrated winning election to an eighth term in office Tuesday. She received 5,517 votes to opponent Evan Jackson’s 4,384 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns on the Alabama secretary of state’s website.

With dozens of friends and family members gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center, they stood with her and clapped and shouted after the announcement of her win. She thanked everyone there for helping her achieve her latest victory.