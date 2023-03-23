Board of education discusses disruptive incidents at high school

A false bomb threat and an unrelated shooting at Anniston High School on Wednesday had the attention of Anniston school board members during a previously scheduled meeting Thursday morning.
School board president Robert Houston said Wednesday’s events at the high school put him “in multiple places right now, good, bad, ugly.
“I’ve said this before to a number of people, we don’t have a children’s problem, we have adult problems and I say that because the mindset of our adults are manifested in the result of our kids,” Houston said.
Anniston police have identified two suspects as having been involved with Wednesday’s shooting at Anniston High School.
The board president said children are acting out on what they see adults think and do.
“Your mindset is internal and your attitude is external, that’s the way it works,” he said.
“I look at the things that they see on Facebook, the things they see us do, and I see them doing the same thing, that saddens me, because we are supposed to be the leaders, we are we leading our children,” Houston said. “This gun situation in the school system, this bomb threat, all these things, it goes back to what I was talking about the other day, mental health.”
Houston said if the students don’t see camaraderie within the school system they will find it somewhere else with negative consequences.
Houston said that the shooting in Anniston on Wednesday is a disturbing trend.
“It’s not just Anniston, like I said before. Look around, we had a shooting in our school yesterday, they had another school on the news yesterday talking about they had three or four shootings in the last six weeks, in the same school. What does that tell us, it’s our children crying out for something,” he said.
Board member Trudy Munford hopes perseverance in the school system will hold true.
“With all the things that were going on yesterday, I’m just hoping that the Anniston City School system will persevere and that we continue to do what we have been doing, I know for the last five years or longer and that is believing in our students, believing in our staff, persevering and moving on,” Munford said.
Munford said she knows one of the students involved in the shooting.
“One of those kids, I don’t know whether he had the gun or whatever at Anniston High but I used to tutor him at Randolph Park so I really felt really bad for the parent and for the child,” she said.
“He was a good kid, so I know I’m going to go and find him and I’m going to sit with him if they allow me and talk to him and kind of reminisce with him, so again, I hope that we will just persevere, this is our time, it is time now for our students in terms of instruction, this is our time,” Munford said.
Like Houston, Munford was saddened by the incident.
“It was because of this young man that I know personally of trying to help — so let us all work together as a unit, let’s all of us do that everywhere we go,” Munford said.
Munford said the school system has its finances in order and now is the time in terms of curriculum and to get the students learning and adjusting to an educational environment.
Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill was at the school during the bomb threat.
“I thought that the city of Anniston police department as well as our administrative team there did an outstanding job given the circumstances that we were faced with, and just proud of the fact that we were able to nip things in the bud,” Hill said.
During the evacuation of the students to the band practice field adjacent to the high school, the students walked in a calm and orderly manner. School resource officer Cpl. Donald McGraw and school officials were seen assisting a large number of other officers at the school while the building was being cleared of any possible explosives.
During Thursday’s meeting the board went into executive session for 51 minutes. The reason Hill gave for the executive session was to discuss possible litigation and/or disciplinary action. This is the second executive session in as many weeks to discuss legal matters.
— Approved the monthly personnel recommendations.
— Approved a field trip for Anniston High school students to Six Flags over Georgia in Atlanta. This trip will include math and science learning for the students.
— Approved a salary schedule adjustment for the school’s technology coordinator. The adjustment had to be updated to comply with state guidelines, Hill said.
