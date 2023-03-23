 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Board of education discusses disruptive incidents at high school

Anniston High bomb threat

The scene at Anniston High School Wednesday afternoon during a bomb threat that was later determined by officials to be a hoax.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

A false bomb threat and an unrelated shooting at Anniston High School on Wednesday had the attention of Anniston school board members during a previously scheduled meeting Thursday morning.

School board president Robert Houston said Wednesday’s events at the high school put him “in multiple places right now, good, bad, ugly.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.