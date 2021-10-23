‘Black Hawk Down’ pilot Durant enters Alabama Senate race

Mike Durant, a Huntsville businessman best known as the helicopter pilot who was shot down and captured during the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident, has thrown his hat into the ring to become Alabama’s newest representative to the U.S. Senate.
Durant will run as a Republican, seeking to replace U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who will retire after serving since 1986.
Other candidates seeking the GOP nomination include U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby staffer Katie Britt and Weaver’s Jessica Taylor.
Durant announced his candidacy this week by releasing a video touting his military and business experience as well as his dedication to family and faith.
While piloting a helicopter, he cites Isaiah 6:8 in the video where God asks who will go for him and the response is, “Here am I. Send me.” He ends the video saying, “I am asking the good people of Alabama to make me their next senator.”
“Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear we need to mobilize from outside of politics to step in and serve,” Durant said in a press release.
“President Trump showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians. I’ve spent my life either in service to my nation or focused on growing a successful business in Alabama. I’m not going to sit idly by while Joe Biden and the career politicians wreck the country I love. I’m signing up for one more tour of duty. I’m running for U.S. Senate,” Durant’s press release stated.
Durant is currently the owner and president of Pinnacle Solutions, a Huntsville-based engineering services company. He and his wife, Lisa, have six children.
On Oct. 3, 1993, the Black Hawk helicopter he was piloting along with three crew members in Somalia was shot down and Durant was held captive for 11 days. He retired from military service in 2001.
Durant’s entry into the state’s Republican primary makes him the seventh candidate to declare for the seat. The primary is scheduled to be held May 24, 2022, with the general elections set for Nov. 8, 2022.